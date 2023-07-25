The Impact of Depression: Not Just “Being Sad”

Title: Celebrities Open Up on the Harsh Realities of Depression and Anxiety

Subtitle: Depression is more than just being sad, it disrupts all aspects of life and affects millions worldwide

Characters from the world of entertainment and art in Argentina have recently spoken out about their own personal struggles with depression and anxiety, shedding light on the fact that these mental health issues can affect anyone. Contrary to popular belief, depression is not simply “being sad,” as sadness can come and go while depression sets in and permeates every aspect of a person’s life.

Depression takes a toll on various facets of an individual’s life, including work, social relationships, sexuality, and the will to live. It engulfs individuals, leaving them feeling fatigued, hopeless, and devoid of any direction. For those battling depression, even the smallest problem can seem insurmountable, triggering waves of anxiety that can escalate into debilitating panic attacks.

It is crucial to dispel the notion that one can simply “snap out of” depression. There is no rationality in depression, and nobody chooses to feel this way. Overcoming depression requires more than good wishes; it necessitates medical treatment, therapy, and professional support to provide a foundation from which individuals can slowly rebuild their lives.

Depression is a prevalent mental disorder that affects at least 5% of the global population. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression. This condition does not discriminate based on age, with statistics indicating that both young adults between 18 and 25 years old and older adults are particularly susceptible.

In Argentina, the Argentine Pharmaceutical Confederation (CoFA) reports that around 5.72 million antidepressants were dispensed in the first half of 2022, highlighting a concerning increase in cases. The symptoms of depression typically persist for at least two weeks and include difficulties concentrating, feelings of guilt or low self-esteem, disrupted sleep patterns, changes in appetite, weight fluctuation, hopelessness, irritability, and thoughts of self-harm or suicide. Individuals often describe feeling emotionally drained and empty.

Treatment for depression entails a range of therapies tailored to the severity of the condition. Pharmacological interventions, determined by psychiatrists, offer an array of options, while psychological and behavioral approaches form an integral part of the recovery process.

It is imperative that society does not stigmatize or trivialize depression. Just like any other organ in the body, the mind requires care and attention. If we prioritize the well-being of our hearts, it is equally essential to address the complexities of the brain and emotions.

Depression is debilitating, affecting millions worldwide, and it is crucial that we spread awareness, provide support, and ensure that those suffering from this mental health disorder receive the help they need.

