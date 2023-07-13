The Impact of Diet on Diabetes Risk and Management: The Importance of Carbohydrate Choices

Unhealthy Diet Responsible for 70 Percent of New Diabetes Cases, Study Finds

A recent study published in “Nature Medicine” reveals that an unhealthy diet is a major contributor to the development of diabetes, with 70 percent of new cases being attributed to poor food choices. The study, conducted by researchers from Tufts University in the US, analyzed data from 184 countries between 1990 and 2018, using the Global Dietary Database. The findings showed that over 14 million new cases of diabetes were reported in 2018 alone.

The study also identified specific eating habits that were associated with a higher risk of diabetes. Insufficient intake of whole grains, along with excessive consumption of refined carbohydrates and processed meats, were identified as key factors contributing to the surge in diabetes diagnoses. These negative effects were found to be more prominent in men, younger individuals, and those living in urban areas compared to rural settings.

Carbohydrate management plays a crucial role in preventing and managing diabetes. The Italian Society of Diabetology (SID) recently highlighted this during their conference “Panorama Diabetes.” SID experts debunked the myth that individuals with type 2 diabetes should completely eliminate carbohydrates from their diet. They emphasized that maintaining a balanced carbohydrate intake, equal to 50 percent of daily calories, is essential for both preventing and managing diabetes.

Contrary to popular belief, cutting out carbohydrates from the evening meal is not recommended. This can stimulate excessive glucose release from the liver during the night, which negatively affects sugar metabolism. Instead, experts advise spreading carbohydrate consumption throughout the day and choosing the right foods to ensure a healthy intake.

The selection of sugars and carbohydrates also plays a significant role in managing diabetes. Experts recommend avoiding simple sugars and opting for complex carbohydrates with a low glycemic index. Wholemeal pasta and legumes are considered the best choices, while caution is advised with bread, potatoes, and rice. However, a recent study conducted by the National Rice Organization, in collaboration with the University of Pavia and the Polytechnic of Turin, challenges the notion that rice should be avoided. The study found that certain varieties of white rice have a low glycemic index, making them suitable for individuals with diabetes.

The Mediterranean diet continues to be the most beneficial for individuals with type 2 diabetes. It has been proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, which are more prevalent in people with diabetes. Other types of diets, such as intermittent fasting, may improve glycemic profiles but do not offer the same cardiovascular benefits as the Mediterranean diet. Opting for whole grains, legumes, and vegetables from the Mediterranean diet is, therefore, the best approach for managing and preventing type 2 diabetes.

In conclusion, the study emphasizes the significant impact of diet on the development and management of diabetes. By making healthier food choices and following a balanced diet, individuals can reduce their risk of diabetes and effectively manage the condition if diagnosed.

