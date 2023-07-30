The Impact of Excessive Television Viewing on Metabolic Syndrome in Adulthood: New Zealand Study Highlights the Importance of Limiting Screen Time

Study Finds Link Between Childhood TV Viewing and Adult Metabolic Syndrome

A recent study conducted by the University of Otago in New Zealand has found that excessive television viewing during childhood and adolescence can increase the risk of developing metabolic syndrome in adulthood. The findings, published in the journal Pediatrics, further support the belief that excessive TV watching as a child can have long-lasting negative effects on health.

Metabolic syndrome is a condition characterized by a set of health conditions including hypertension, high blood sugar levels, excess body fat, and abnormal cholesterol levels. These conditions can significantly increase the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

The study, led by Professor Bob Hancox from the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine at the University of Otago, analyzed data from 879 participants in Dunedin, New Zealand. The researchers found that those who watched the most television between the ages of 5 and 15 were more likely to develop metabolic syndrome by age 45. Television viewing habits were assessed at various ages, and on average, children watched a little over two hours of TV per weekday.

According to Professor Hancox, “Those who watched more television had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome in adulthood. A greater number of hours of television in childhood was also associated with a higher risk of overweight and obesity.” The study also found that boys tend to spend slightly more time watching television than girls, and metabolic syndrome was more common in men than in women.

Interestingly, the link between childhood TV viewing and adult metabolic syndrome was found in both genders, and it may be even stronger in women. The study did not find any evidence that reducing TV viewing as an adult could reverse the effects of excessive TV watching during childhood.

While the researchers cannot directly prove that the association between childhood TV viewing and adult metabolic syndrome is causative, there are several plausible reasons to support the claim. Professor Hancox explains, “Watching television is low in energy expenditure and could replace physical activity and reduce sleep quality. Time spent in front of the TV can also promote high calorie consumption, with more sugary drinks and high-fat products and fewer fruits and vegetables; these habits can persist into adulthood.”

In recent years, the increased availability and accessibility of new technologies have led to a significant increase in the amount of time children spend in front of screens. Professor Hancox warns that this trend could have even more harmful effects on health in adulthood. He concludes, “These results confirm and support the recommendation of the World Health Organization to limit the time children and adolescents spend in front of the screen.”

The study highlights the importance of encouraging children to engage in physical activity and limit screen time to promote healthy development and reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome and other related health conditions in adulthood.

