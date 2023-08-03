The Impact of Excessive Training on Fertility: Moderation is Key

Title: Experts Advise Moderation in Exercise to Preserve Fertility

ROME, AUGUST 01 – Experts recommend moderate and differentiated intensity sports over excessive training for couples trying to conceive. There has been a growing concern in recent years about the impact of intense physical activity on fertility. It is not sport itself that is counterproductive, but rather the excessive nature of physical activity, which can lead to hormonal imbalances and other issues affecting conception.

Excessive physical activity, particularly among women, can result in a low level of estrogen and rapid changes in weight that disrupt ovulation cycles and even lead to the disappearance of the menstrual cycle. Continuous exposure to intense physical activity can limit the hormonal capacities of women, causing the disappearance or alteration of menstruation, a condition known as amenorrhea.

Prolonged amenorrhea can ultimately lead to fertility problems. Daniela Galliano, a specialist in Gynecology, Obstetrics, and Reproductive Medicine and Head of the PMA Center of IVI Rome, explains that amenorrhea is common among women who engage in high-intensity physical activity. The imbalance between calories supplied by the diet and the energy consumed affects the hormones that regulate ovarian function. While short-term amenorrhea may not be a cause for concern, prolonged amenorrhea can lead to infertility.

In the case of individuals planning a pregnancy, engaging in sports within reasonable limits can be beneficial. The Ministry of Health recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week for expectant mothers, gradually increasing the duration and intensity. Swimming, aerobic activities such as walking or dancing, and moderate gymnastics are highly recommended for non-sportswomen before undergoing assisted reproduction treatment or trying to conceive naturally.

However, certain activities such as horse riding, cycling, mountaineering, athletics, marathon running, diving, and certain gym exercises raise concerns regarding their effect on male fertility. Dr. Daniela Galliano highlights that these activities can reduce blood flow to the genitals by compressing the perineal area. Additionally, the use of anabolic steroids often associated with improving athletic performance can damage the hormonal balance and impair testosterone production in men.

It is essential for couples who wish to conceive to strike a balance in their exercise routines, avoiding excessive training while focusing on moderate-intensity activities. By following these guidelines, couples increase their chances of natural conception and maintain their overall reproductive health.

