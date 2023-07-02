The Impact of Florida’s Immigration Law on Healthcare Access for Immigrants

Title: Florida’s Controversial Immigration Law Raises Concerns Among Immigrants and Advocacy Groups

Subtitle: Hospitals urged not to use immigration status against patients’ health care access

Since its introduction in the Legislative Assembly, Florida’s immigration law, SB 1718, has sparked significant debate. Immigrant rights organizations have vocally opposed the law, urging Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and the State Assembly to reconsider its inclusion. However, despite their efforts, the bill has now become law, raising concerns among immigrant communities and advocacy groups.

The law’s implementation has generated fear and misinformation due to the little information available about the specific provisions of SB 1718. Immigrants without legal status may now hesitate to seek necessary medical attention, fearing the potential revelation of their status while in the country. Maria Bilbao, campaign coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), emphasized the detrimental impact of these fears on immigrants’ well-being.

Advocacy groups have made efforts to combat these fears by informing individuals that they have the right to refuse to disclose their immigration status when seeking medical care. Bilbao further stressed the importance of legal permanent residents asserting this right in solidarity with undocumented individuals.

One aspect of SB 1718 pertaining to hospitals is Section 5, which mandates that hospitals accepting the Medicaid program include a provision on registration forms for patients to indicate their citizenship or lawful presence in the United States. However, hospitals are also required to include a statement ensuring that patients’ responses will not affect their care or result in a report of their immigration status to federal immigration authorities.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) highlighted that hospitals are prohibited from using patients’ immigration status as grounds for denying care or reporting their status to immigration authorities. Hospitals must submit quarterly reports to the Agency for Health Care Administration, providing information on the number of admissions or emergency room visits made by patients who indicated their citizenship status, lawful presence, lack of lawful presence, or refusal to respond.

Jose Guerrero, an immigration attorney in Miami, explained that patients have the right to remain silent and withhold their immigration status when questioned by hospitals. However, he emphasized that invoking this right is a personal decision.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has raised concerns over SB 1718’s potential repercussions, particularly regarding individuals’ reluctance to seek medical care due to fears of deportation. SPLC attorney Anne Janet Hernandez Anderson expressed concerns about the law imposing a dangerous barrier to healthcare access.

Furthermore, the SPLC clarified that hospitals should not collaborate with immigration agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Customs and Border Control (CBP), for the purpose of reporting immigrants without legal status. They emphasized that hospitals must prioritize providing necessary medical care to all patients, regardless of their immigration status.

The law anticipates that patients may choose not to answer questions about their immigration status. Reports generated from Section 5 submissions must only contain numerical data, ensuring patient privacy. The information collected by state agencies will be shared with the governor on an annual basis, but it will not contribute to changes in healthcare access or lead to the detention and deportation of patients.

As Florida’s immigrant communities grapple with the implications of SB 1718, concerns persist regarding the potential negative impact on the accessibility of healthcare services. Advocacy groups and legal experts continue their efforts to educate the public and ensure that hospitals respect individuals’ rights and prioritize their well-being.

