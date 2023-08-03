The Impact of Food on Cholesterol Levels: Tips for a Healthier Lifestyle

High Cholesterol and the Importance of a Healthy Lifestyle

There is undoubtedly a very strong link between food and our cholesterol. Be careful to include these foods in an exaggerated way in our diet. I’m really red dot!

To live better and longer, it would be necessary to hire from an early age a lifestyle that is not only dignified but also healthy. Which means not carrying out an excessively sedentary existence but trying to move as much as possible, maybe even practicing some sports. We don’t necessarily have to go to the gym if we don’t feel comfortable there.

We can indeed make some nice and long walks both at home and in more distant places, also full of charm that are a real pampering for the heart and soul. If we feel like it and after asking our doctor for advice, we can also give ourselves to corsa even after a little physical exercise and training.

Among other things, in practically every Municipality there are associations to join which they organize many activities including those just mentioned. There is also talk gymnastics in the park with a good teacher whose participation is sometimes free. Another always valid advice is to keep yourself constantly hydrated drinking the canonical 2 liters of water a day.

Cholesterol, what to drink and what to eat to keep it from rising

We stay away from carbonated drinks and alcohol and instead aim more for good green tea and herbal teas. Also, if we want to feel good and not wheelie the cholesterol, we say a decisive goodbye to smoking. As far as food is concerned, it would be necessary to focus on light and low-fat dressings and not go overboard with the salt and sugar.

Also be careful of overly elaborate roasts and the various greases which, although good and tasty, are not the best for our health. And what about the sauces with which to dress the pasta? Better to avoid those that are too elaborate, spicy, and tasty. Sweets are allowed but in small quantities. Preferable is fresh fruit. Excellent is boiled, raw, and grilled vegetables, as well as white meat and lean fish.

The Two Red Dot Foods

Also, they would be from ban two foods which apparently would raise and not a little the cholesterol if eaten frequently. Let’s talk about seafood which are exquisite and which in this period are very popular on our tables, as well as in many restaurants. Besides the fact that they have to be super fresh, we should try to consume them in moderation for our good.

Also, pay attention to eggs. They should never be consumed in large quantities during the week. For example, if you want to treat yourself a simple omelette on Monday then don’t do it maybe until the following one. So it would be human to avoid including it as the main menu of your breakfast, especially if you already have problems with high cholesterol.

As we continue our quest for a healthier lifestyle, it is important to stay informed and make conscious choices about our diet and physical activity. By incorporating these changes, we can better manage and overcome high cholesterol while enjoying a longer and happier life.

