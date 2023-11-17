The Impact of Food Timing on Health: The Benefits of Intermittent Fasting and a 10-Hour Eating Window

The impact of food on health does not only concern what foods we eat, but also the times at which we choose to consume meals

Eating within a ten-hour window is associated with higher levels of energy and good mood, as well as less feeling hungry. These are the results of a study conducted in the United Kingdom, presented by researchers from King’s College London during the European Conference on Nutrition. Intermittent fasting, or restricting food intake to a set window of time, is a way to lose weight that is growing in popularity. A ten-hour window involves limiting your daily food intake to ten hours and fasting for the remaining 14 hours. For example, if you start eating at 9 in the morning, the last dish should be eaten by 7 in the evening.

Although some proponents of intermittent fasting promote restrictive eating windows of up to six hours, the results detailed in the abstract show that even eating within a less restrictive ten-hour window still brings health benefits, such as changes in mood, of energy and in the feeling of hunger. Those who were consistent in their eating window achieved greater benefits than those who varied their eating window from day to day. Sarah Berry of King’s College London and chief scientist at ZOE commented: “This is the largest study outside a tightly controlled clinic to demonstrate that intermittent fasting can improve health.”

The results show that you don’t need to be very restrictive to achieve positive results. A ten-hour eating window, manageable for most people, as mentioned improved mood, energy levels and feelings of hunger. It was discovered for the first time that those who practiced time-restricted food consumption, but were not consistent day-to-day, did not achieve the same positive health effects as those who were dedicated every day. “The main intervention period of the study involved 37,545 people on the ZOE Health app, who followed a ten-hour eating window for two weeks following a week of normal eating. Highly engaged participants, 27,371 users, showed significant benefits, with longer duration of the eating window before surgery leading to additional health benefits.”

Kate Bermingham, of King’s College London and ZOE, highlighted: “This study adds to the extensive evidence showing the importance of how we eat. The health impact of food affects not only what we eat, but also the times we choose to eat meals, and the eating window is an important eating behavior that can be beneficial to health. The results show that we don’t need to eat all the time. Many people will feel full and may even lose weight if they limit food to a ten-hour window.”

