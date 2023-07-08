The Impact of Heatwaves on Mental Health and Crime Rates

Heatwaves have been shown to have significant impacts on both physical and mental health, according to recent studies. Doctors have observed a surge in patients suffering from dehydration, fainting spells, and delirium in hospital emergency rooms during warmer weather. In Italy, emergency rooms even receive bulletins with scale alerts based on expected temperature and humidity, indicating a larger influx of patients.

Beyond physical health issues, rising temperatures can also worsen mental health symptoms. Heatwaves, along with other extreme weather events like floods and fires, have been linked to an increase in depressive and anxiety symptoms in individuals already struggling with these disorders. Additionally, high fever has been associated with suicide attempts and suicides, with a 2.2% increase in mental health-related deaths for each degree above the average monthly temperature. Peaks in humidity have also been linked to a greater number of suicides. Bipolar disorder has shown a correlation with high temperatures and humidity, leading to an increase in manic episodes.

Thermal stress also affects sleep and disrupts biological rhythms, leading to panic attacks. The exhaustion, fatigue, dizziness, and difficulty in paying attention caused by the heat can trigger negative beliefs in people with anxiety disorders.

Heat can also hinder the effectiveness of certain psychiatric medications and interfere with body temperature regulation, especially in the elderly. Some drugs, like antipsychotics, can cause dehydration by suppressing thirst, increasing the risk of heat-related death. Medications like lithium, commonly prescribed for bipolar disorder, can have altered effects depending on body temperature and dehydration levels.

Even individuals without mental health disorders can experience cognitive decline due to extreme heat. Heat stress can damage the areas of the brain responsible for complex cognitive tasks. In a study on Boston students during a heatwave, those in classrooms without air conditioning performed 13% worse on cognitive tests and had slower reaction times compared to their peers in cooler environments.

Heat also contributes to an increase in aggression and crime. When people are unable to think clearly due to the heat, frustration can lead to impulsivity and episodes of aggression. High temperatures and humidity affect serotonin levels, which play a crucial role in regulating aggression. Studies have shown that just a 1-2 degree increase in temperature can lead to a 3-5% increase in aggression. By 2090, climate change could potentially cause a 5% global increase in crime rates.

These findings highlight the need for better understanding and awareness of the impacts of heatwaves on both physical and mental health. It is crucial to develop strategies and interventions to mitigate the negative effects of extreme heat on individuals and communities.

