The Impact of Menopause on Depression: Understanding and Addressing the Relationship

Every January 13, the world comes together to raise awareness about the importance of addressing the Depression, a disease that affects millions of people worldwide. On this International Day to Fight Depression, it is essential to highlight how this condition especially affects during menopause.

According to statistics, depression affects women more than men, and manifests itself in unique ways throughout their lives. It is important to understand how biological, social, and psychological factors converge to shape this experience.

Domme, the company specialized in research and treatment of menopause, reveals alarming data: the risk of suffering from depression is between 2 and 5 times higher during menopause.

The menopause, despite being a natural stage in a woman’s life, entails a series of physical and emotional changes. As a result of a decreased estrogen production, the hormones responsible for emotional balance, women become more vulnerable to suffering from emotional and psychological imbalances.

This hormonal decrease can result in a variety of symptoms, from sadness and anxiety to mood swings pronounced. In a recent study, in which more than 8,500 women participated, it was concluded that more than 50% experience anxiety while almost 50% report feeling sadness. Other symptoms detected include stress, irritability, mood swings, and fatigue.

The relationship between the physical signs of menopause, such as hot flashes and insomnia, and increased risk of depression highlights the need to address not only the symptoms but also their emotional and hormonal roots.

Symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia, and sexual problems significantly increase the risk of depression when they suffer markedly. However, the co-founder of Domme, Mireia Roca, highlights the importance of not settling for these signals and looking for solutions.

One of the most worrying aspects is that, according to studies, the risk of depression during menopause is 2 to 5 times higher. This is due to the influence of estrogen in the central nervous system, regulating stress hormones and happiness neurotransmitters.

It is essential to approach menopause from a positive outlook and banish the associated stigma. Sharing experiences with friends and colleagues who are going through the same physical and emotional changes can help normalize and positivize the menopause. However, it is essential to seek professional support when symptoms are continuous, intense, or disabling.

The Domme team also emphasizes the importance of taking a holistic approach for well-being during menopause. Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, adopt healthy habits, and manage anxiety and stress levels are key elements to avoid sudden changes in mood.

On this International Day to Fight Depression, we remember that depression during menopause is a reality that affects many women. Let’s raise awareness, share experiences, and look for comprehensive solutions to address both physical and emotional symptoms.

