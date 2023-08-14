The Impact of Moderate Exercise on Depression Risk in Older Adults: New Study Reveals Surprising Findings

New Study Shows 20 Minutes of Exercise Can Help Reduce Depression in Older Adults

A new study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that older adults may experience significant health benefits and a reduced risk of depression by engaging in just 20 minutes of moderate exercise, even if they do not meet the recommended goal of 30 minutes five times a week set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The aim of the researchers was to determine the minimum amount of physical activity necessary to fight depression. Exercise releases endorphins, which can greatly improve mood and overall well-being. Eamon Laird, a researcher at the University of Limerick and the first author of the study, stated that achieving the WHO’s goal of 30 minutes a day can be challenging for many individuals.

The study focused on the benefits of shorter workouts and found that the risk of depressive symptoms decreased as exercise duration increased. The researchers noted that individuals older than 50 years experienced greater benefits when exercising for more than 20 minutes. However, people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, lung conditions, osteoporosis, and liver disease may need to exercise more to achieve the same mental health benefits as those without such diseases.

The study included 4,016 participants enrolled in the Irish Longitudinal Study of Aging, with an average age of 61 years. The participants’ depression severity was assessed using the “Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale” (CES-D) and the “Composite International Diagnostic Interview” (CIDI).

Results showed that individuals over 50 years old who engaged in moderate exercise for 100 minutes per week, equivalent to five 20-minute workouts, experienced a 16% lower rate of depressive symptoms and were 43% less likely to have suffered from major depression. Those who exceeded 100 weekly minutes saw an even greater benefit to their mental health, with a 23% reduction in depressive symptoms and a 49% lower risk of depression.

The researchers noted that individuals who exercised more may also have other healthy habits, such as maintaining a balanced diet and prioritizing social commitments. It suggests that improving overall lifestyle, in addition to increasing exercise, may help reduce the risk of depression.

The study also found that individuals with chronic illnesses were less likely to experience depression if they engaged in regular exercise. However, they may require more exercise to achieve the same benefits as those without chronic diseases.

This study highlights the importance of incorporating exercise into daily routines, even in smaller amounts, to enhance mental health and reduce the risk of depression, especially among older adults.

