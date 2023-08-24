The Impact of Money Problems on Health: How Financial Issues can Affect Overall Well-being

Money Problems Can Impact Physical and Mental Health, Says Expert

Financial struggles can have a significant impact on an individual’s physical and mental well-being, according to experts. The Financial Health Institute defines financial health as the dynamic relationship between a person’s financial resources and their physical, mental, and social well-being. This relationship is often overlooked, but it plays a crucial role in determining overall health and happiness.

Dr. José Sahovaler, a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, explained that while there may not be a specific “financial disease,” the way people think and live with money can lead to illness. Money carries a sense of inherent suffering, and both those who have it and those who don’t can experience detrimental effects on their mental and physical health. Those without money may suffer due to financial need, while those with money may become consumed by thoughts about investing, saving, and comparing themselves to others.

Psychosomatic diseases, which are characterized by the negative impact of psychological conflicts on physical health, can also arise from money-related stress. Heart attacks, hypertension, and dermatological pathologies have all been observed in patients experiencing financial distress. The way money is processed and thought about in the body can lead to physical ailments.

Furthermore, mental health and money are closely intertwined. Mental health issues such as depression can hinder an individual’s motivation to manage their finances effectively. On the other hand, money problems can lead to feelings of guilt, fear, exhaustion, or isolation. Financial stress, compulsive spending, gambling addiction, and financial abuse are all potential outcomes of an unhealthy relationship with money.

To maintain financial health and avoid these money-related diseases, it is essential to learn proper financial education. This includes spending less than one earns, paying bills on time, having enough money for daily expenses, saving for the future, maintaining a good credit history, and having appropriate insurance and retirement plans.

Overall, understanding the relationship between financial health and mental well-being is crucial. By recognizing the impact of money on our lives and taking steps to maintain financial health, individuals can improve their overall physical and mental well-being.

