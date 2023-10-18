The Impact of Nutrition on Sleep: Foods to Avoid for a Restful Night’s Rest

Nutrition affects sleep: here are the foods you should avoid so as not to stay awake all night.

Sleep is one of those factors that greatly influences the well-being of our physical and psychological body. Lifestyle and nutrition, whether right or wrong, often contribute to quality. It is the moment in which man recovers the energy that he has lost during the day.

It is very important to sleep well: nutrition can negatively influence the quality of sleep – (Turiweb.it)

It is very important to sleep well and also the right hours, which should be around 7/8 hours. There are people who only need to sleep 6 hours to feel good, while those who need to sleep more. In the end, it all depends on our physique. Lack of sleep can lead to various problems as well as bad sleep: it is more difficult to eliminate toxins and waste produced by the respiratory, cardiovascular, and glandular systems, on the regulation of mood and stress, on learning and memorization mechanisms.

Is lifestyle and nutrition can influence both positively and negatively on the quality of sleep. Not everyone knows they are several foods that can make you sleep badly at night.

To sleep better, avoid eating these foods at dinner

We should have an adequate and correct lifestyle for our physical and mental well-being. First of all, you should know that dinner should take place about 3 hours before going to bed: Going to sleep when you have not yet digested will certainly influence the quality of your sleep. Many studies have been done about it and have confirmed that the Mediterranean diet should be the perfect one to promote a correct sleep-wake balance.

They are essential to be able to sleep better seasonal fruit and vegetables, fish and legumes, salad and cereals. Instead, milk, dairy products, and all dairy products should be consumed in great moderation.

There are some foods that you should really avoid before going to bed – (Turiweb.it)

There are some foods which instead you should never eat in the evening, as can negatively affect the quality of sleep, due to the nerve substances they contain. But what are these substances? They are those that have a tonic and stimulating effect on the nervous system and that inhibit the production of serotonin and melatonin.

In the evening, you should therefore avoid taking coffee, tea, or other substances with caffeine and theine but also chocolate, ginseng, and some sugary drinks. But not only that, also if matured and fermented vegetables, they can have an exciting action. Be careful of all those too foods that contain salt e you should also avoid pizza before going to bed.

