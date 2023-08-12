The Impact of Parent Behavior on Pediatric Emergency Visits

Headline: Pediatric Emergency Visits: Spanish Experts Question Proposal of Sanctions for Non-Justified Visits

Subtitle: German Paediatricians Suggest Sanctions for Non-Emergency Visits, but Spanish Counterparts Express Concern

Date: [Insert Date]

In a bid to address the increasing pressure on pediatric emergency departments, German paediatricians have proposed imposing sanctions on parents who bring their children to emergency care without medical justification. However, experts in Spain have raised concerns about the effectiveness of such measures, warning that they could potentially exacerbate the problem.

Spanish paediatricians argue that the responsibility for the surge in non-emergency visits lies with parents who often postpone medical appointments for their children during weekdays due to time constraints. Consequently, the proposal to sanction parents who visit pediatric emergencies without medical justification fails to convince experts in Spain, who fear that it may lead to unintended consequences.

José Lorenzo Guerra, vice president of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Emergencies, stresses the importance of carefully considering any decisions related to healthcare. He points out that while deterrent measures can be taken to manage care circuits, it is crucial to prevent any unintended consequences that may result in delayed urgent care. Guerra cites instances during the Covid-19 pandemic when the fear of visiting health centers led to an increase in severe pathologies and medical emergencies.

Factors contributing to the mounting pressure on pediatric emergency departments in Spain are complex and multifaceted. According to Guerra, the pressure depends on the age of the patients, with almost 50 percent being under 5 years old, as well as the presence of chronic, more or less complex, pathologies. External factors such as accessibility to health centers and the challenges associated with reconciling work and childcare also contribute to the strain.

Additional elements that contribute to overcrowding in pediatric emergencies include the time of day, day of the week, month, and seasonal variations in demand for care. Guerra emphasizes that the perception of severity by parents and companions also plays a role, as they may not always adhere to the established levels of urgency for seeking emergency care. Furthermore, health centers see a large volume of patients, both urgently and as part of scheduled appointments, and between 5-15 percent of cases are referred to the emergency room for further assessment.

While German paediatricians suggest punitive measures towards parents, Spanish experts argue that alternative solutions should be explored. They propose focusing on health education, particularly emphasizing the role of primary care and promoting efficient healthcare services. One such measure is the implementation of triage systems, led by expert personnel, to prioritize unstable patients.

Guerra also highlights the need to strengthen primary care and educate parents on the appropriate use of emergency care. Teaching parents when to go to the emergency room and when to seek other forms of care is essential. Spanish pediatricians highlight this as one of the key areas of focus for the Spanish Society of Pediatric Emergencies.

In conclusion, with the burden on pediatric emergency departments increasing, experts in Spain express reservations about the effectiveness of sanctioning parents for non-justified visits. They emphasize the importance of health education and efficient healthcare services as alternative solutions to address the growing demand for pediatric emergency care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

