The Impact of Providing Free Fresh Fruit and Vegetables to People with Diabetes in Financial Difficulty

Title: Direct Distribution of Fresh Produce to Diabetics Could Prevent Cardiovascular Events, Study Finds

Subtitle: Providing fresh fruits and vegetables to people with diabetes aged 40 to 79 in financial difficulty reduces heart risks

Date: July 17, 2023

In an effort to prevent invalidity and disability and improve the overall well-being of individuals with diabetes facing economic challenges, a study called “Food is Medicine” has concluded that providing direct access to quality food, free of charge or at significant discounts, is the most effective approach. Led by Dariush Mozaffarian from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, the study’s findings were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association and revealed the potential of national-scale direct distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables as a cost-effective solution.

The study projected that if such a program was implemented nationwide for diabetics between the ages of 40 and 79 experiencing financial difficulties, it could prevent approximately 296,000 cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes. Additionally, it estimated that an impressive 260,000 years of healthy living could be gained. The cost per person per year for this program was estimated at $18,100, significantly lower than the estimated $200,000 expenditure required for the use of antidiabetic drugs from the GLP-1 agonist family, such as semaglutide and liraglutide.

Economically, this initiative could save the community an estimated $39.6 billion in avoided medical bills and $4.8 billion in unmissed work days, resulting in a total savings of $44.4 billion. These numbers position the distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables to diabetics in line with cholesterol or blood pressure screening, as well as cancer prevention measures, which have demonstrated similar ratios between expenditures and savings.

Moreover, the direct distribution of fresh produce would be a democratic measure, ensuring access for all those in need regardless of ethnic group, age, gender, level of education, or health insurance. It would involve the collaboration of family doctors, pharmacies for the distribution of cards, as well as supermarkets, local markets, and proximity shops for the actual provision of food.

The conclusion drawn by Mozaffarian and his colleagues is based on the data from 20 studies that examined small-scale initiatives of a similar nature. These studies consistently demonstrated that an increase of 0.8 daily servings of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with educational measures, led to statistically significant reductions in body mass index and glycated hemoglobin levels among the target population. These improvements have the potential to modify the risk indices of approximately 6.5 million individuals living in poverty and those with diabetes over a 25-year period, or even shorter periods such as 5 to 10 years.

According to Mozaffarian, the current findings provide a strong foundation for conducting experiments on larger-scale distributions, initially supported by private entities including insurance companies. If the estimates prove accurate, national programs of this nature could be considered, which recognize proper nutrition as legitimate medicine.

