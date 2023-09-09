The Impact of Stress on Blood Pressure: Exploring White Coat Syndrome

#MSPInfographic | Medical Visits and Stress: The Link to High Blood Pressure

By: Estefania Santos

Did you know that visiting the doctor can actually contribute to high blood pressure? It’s true. The stress and anxiety associated with medical appointments can cause a temporary rise in blood pressure, leading to what is commonly known as “White Coat Syndrome.”

White Coat Syndrome refers to the phenomenon where a patient’s blood pressure readings are higher in a medical setting, such as a doctor’s office or hospital, compared to their usual readings outside of these environments.

Recognizing the impact of stress and anxiety on patients, medical professionals often recommend monitoring blood pressure at home to obtain more accurate readings and to help prevent misdiagnosis or unnecessary treatment. This approach allows patients to track their blood pressure in a relaxed and comfortable setting, providing a clearer picture of their overall health.

To further understand the intricacies of blood pressure measurement, it is essential to explore the concept of Korotkoff noises. These are the distinct sounds heard when measuring blood pressure with a sphygmomanometer. Understanding these noises can help healthcare providers interpret blood pressure readings accurately and make informed decisions about patient care.

To help you grasp the significance of Korotkoff noises and their correlation to blood pressure, we have created an informative infographic. Check it out on our website www.revistamsp.com to learn more.

