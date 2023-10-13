The Impact of Stress, Sedentary Lifestyle, and Poor Diet on Pregnancy: A Study Finds Dietary Recommendations Can Decrease Miscarriage Risk by 13-15%

Stress, sedentary lifestyle, and poor diet have been identified as major obstacles to pregnancy, according to a recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The researchers found that following the dietary recommendations of the American Heart Association (AHA) before pregnancy significantly reduced the risk of miscarriage by 13 to 15%. The AHA diet emphasizes the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, seafood, nuts, and legumes, while limiting the intake of sugary drinks, sodium, processed meat, and saturated fats.

The study, conducted by the Food, Nutrition, Development, and Mental Health research group at Rovira i Virgili University, involved 612 women between 18 and 45 years old undergoing infertility treatments, such as intrauterine injection (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF). The patients completed over 1,500 cycles of treatment, and it was observed that overweight and obese women experienced a significantly lower pregnancy rate.

Infertility is a growing concern affecting approximately 15% of couples trying to conceive worldwide. The increase in infertility rates is believed to be largely due to environmental factors, such as stress, obesity, smoking, and diet. The latest global report by the International Committee Monitoring Assisted Reproductive Technologies shows that the use of assisted reproductive technologies has increased by almost 20% between 2011 and 2020.

While previous studies already indicated that certain foods or nutrients could enhance the success of infertility treatments, this recent study sheds light on the importance of overall dietary patterns. The researchers stress the significance of following a varied and balanced diet, rather than focusing on isolated nutrients or meals. Moreover, they found that products rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), were associated with an increased chance of pregnancy. Oily fish and shellfish are particularly high in DHA and EPA.

Interestingly, the study suggests that vegetarian diets, which exclude seafood rich in omega-3, may not offer the same benefits as less restrictive diets, such as the AHA recommendations and the Mediterranean diet. These findings highlight the importance of considering the overall dietary pattern and the synergistic effects of nutrients when it comes to fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

While the study’s results are promising, the researchers caution against making broad dietary recommendations based solely on this study. Further research is needed to confirm and expand upon these findings. However, it does emphasize the potential benefits of a balanced and varied diet in improving fertility and reducing the risk of miscarriage.

