The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Health of Murcian Minors

Title: Worsening Health of Minors in Murcia Post-Pandemic, Study Finds

Subtitle: The latest ‘Pasos’ study by the Gasol Foundation reveals concerning health trends among children and adolescents in the region

Introduction:

The health of children and adolescents in the Region of Murcia has seen a decline over the past three years, with a six-point reduction compared to 2019, according to a recent study by the Gasol Foundation. The study, titled ‘Lifestyles and Health Status of Children and Adolescents 2022-2023′, involved participation from several schools in the region.

Emotional Well-being and Mental Health:

One of the alarming findings from the study reveals that 32.2% of children and adolescents reported experiencing problems related to their emotional well-being. This figure reflects a significant increase from 2019, when it stood at 19.8%. Moreover, this trend is more pronounced among girls, reaching up to 40% in the period between 2022 and 2023. Instances of emotional distress were also higher among adolescents and those in greater child poverty.

Deteriorating Perception of Health:

The study highlights a considerable deterioration in children’s perception of their own health, with a decrease of more than six points compared to previous years. This decline is even more pronounced among individuals from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. The effects of reduced health perception have serious short, medium, and long-term consequences, according to Cristina Ribes, executive director of the Gasol Foundation.

Obesity, Technology Use, and Sleep Deprivation:

The Gasol Foundation’s study delves into the three childhood pandemics – obesity, excessive use of screens, and lack of adequate rest. The results reveal a decline in quality of life, increased screen time, insufficient sleep hours, poor dietary choices, and reduced physical activity compared to the previous edition of the study conducted in 2019.

Addressing the Challenges:

The study emphasizes the urgent need to address these worrisome trends among children and adolescents in Murcia. Initiatives such as increasing physical activity in schools are recommended, with experts suggesting allocating two to three hours per week for physical education. Following the example of the Community of Madrid, which has extended physical education hours, can prove beneficial in improving health outcomes.

Conclusion:

The Gasol Foundation’s ‘Pasos’ study sheds light on the worsening health indicators among minors in the Region of Murcia. Urgent action is required to address the rising rates of emotional distress, obesity, screen addiction, inadequate sleep, and poor dietary habits. Collaboration between educational institutions, healthcare professionals, and policymakers is crucial in reversing these trends and safeguarding the well-being of Murcian children and adolescents.

