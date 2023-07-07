The Impact of the Omnibus Directive on Pharmacists and Pharmacies: Changes in Pricing and Sales of Medicines

Title: Implications and Changes for Pharmacies and Pharmacists Under the Omnibus Directive

Introduction:

The Omnibus Directive, introduced by the European Union, aims to enhance consumer protections and harmonize sanctions across member countries. Italy has implemented this directive through Legislative Decree No. 26 of 7 March 2023. The directive introduces new consumer protection rules that directly impact pharmacies and pharmacists. In this article, we will explore the changes introduced by the Omnibus Directive and their implications for the pharmacy sector.

Pricing Communication:

One significant aspect of the Omnibus Directive is the requirement for pharmacies, both physical and online, to provide clear and understandable information about product prices. Pharmacies must display not only the final price but also the lowest price applied within the previous thirty days before the start of a promotion. This provision aims to ensure transparency and prevent misleading pricing practices.

Timed Promotions:

The directive also introduces rules regarding timed promotions. Pharmacies, whether online or physical, can offer temporary discounts to consumers. However, they must indicate not only the discounted price but also the initial price and the percentage of the discount applied. This requirement ensures that consumers have accurate information about the products and discounts offered.

Online Drug Sales:

Pharmacies engaged in online medicine sales must pay special attention to user reviews. The site operator must ensure that reviews come from individuals who have purchased and used the reviewed product. Additionally, pharmacies must clearly disclose whether the results of online searches are influenced by paid agreements with advertisers. This transparency requirement guarantees consumers easy access to reliable information.

E-commerce Regulations:

The Omnibus Directive does not alter the regulations governing online pharmaceutical sales. The sale of pharmaceutical products online is only allowed to pharmacies and parapharmacies that have obtained the necessary license from the Ministry of Health. Compliance with information obligations and restrictions on advertising medicines is also mandatory for online pharmacies.

Sanctions for Non-Compliance:

Failure to comply with the new legislation can result in penalties for pharmacies. Regulatory authorities have the power to impose warnings or administrative fines ranging from €516.46 to €3,098.74. It is crucial for pharmacies to take necessary measures to align with the new legislation to avoid such penalties.

Conclusion:

The Omnibus Directive introduces several changes that impact pharmacists and pharmacies. From price communication to timed promotions and online drug sales, pharmacies must adapt their practices to ensure compliance with the new legislation. By doing so, they can enhance transparency, protect consumer rights, and avoid penalties. It is essential for pharmacies to understand and adhere to the provisions outlined in the Omnibus Directive to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape effectively.

