The Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Health: A New Food Classification and Possible Dietary Recommendations

The Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Health: A New Food Classification and Possible Dietary Recommendations

Title: Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Potentially Fatal Diseases, Raises Concerns

Subtitle: Study Shows a Balanced View for Healthy Eating Patterns with Ultra-Processed Foods

Pizzas, sausages, cookies, and soft drinks are among the ultra-processed foods leading to an increase in potentially fatal diseases, according to recent research. These foods, which are consumed by millions worldwide, are industrial formulations sold ready to eat or heat and are made with ingredients extracted from food or synthesized in laboratories. They typically contain preservatives, emulsifiers, sweeteners, and artificial colors and flavors.

To identify ultra-processed foods, consumers can look for those with five or more ingredients. These products fall under Group 4 in the NEW food classification system known as NOVA. The other groups include natural or minimally processed foods (Group 1), processed culinary ingredients (Group 2), and processed culinary ingredients like canned or preserved vegetables, fruits, and legumes (Group 3).

The question arises whether it is possible to maintain a healthy dietary pattern while including ultra-processed foods. A study conducted by scientists at the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center indicates that a healthy diet can be developed with 91 percent of the calories from ultra-processed foods, all while following the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommendations.

Julie Hess, an ARS research nutritionist, explains that the study serves as a proof of concept, highlighting a more balanced approach to healthy eating patterns where the consumption of ultra-processed foods can still be a choice. The nutrient content and the food’s place in a food group are deemed more important under current dietary recommendations.

In their research, scientists used the NOVA scale to classify foods as ultra-processed. To test the possibilities of building a healthy diet, a menu was created using MyPyramid as a guide for a seven-day, 2,000-calorie meal pattern. The menu consisted of foods categorized as ultra-processed by at least two NOVA raters, in alignment with the 2020 DGA recommendations.

The menu included ultra-processed foods with lower levels of saturated fats and added sugars, while still containing sufficient micronutrients and macronutrients. Some examples included canned beans, instant oats, ultra-filtered milk, whole wheat bread, and dried fruit. The menu scored an 86 out of 100 points on the 2015 Healthy Eating Index, meeting most thresholds except for sodium content and whole grains.

This study suggests that a healthy diet can incorporate a variety of foods, including ultra-processed options. However, more research is needed, particularly intervention studies, to further understand the potential impact of ultra-processed foods on health outcomes.

