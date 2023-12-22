The Impact of Yoga Nidra Practice on Cognitive Processing and Sleep Quality

A new study has shown that the practice of yoga nidra, a form of complementary and alternative medicine, can have significant benefits for both cognitive processing and sleep quality. The study, conducted with 41 healthy participants, found that after just two weeks of practicing yoga nidra, there were observable improvements in reaction times for cognitive tasks and a significant improvement in sleep efficiency.

The study, which included cognitive tests and overnight polysomnography, revealed that participants experienced improved accuracy in visual object learning, abstract comparison, and emotion recognition tasks after practicing yoga nidra. Additionally, there was a notable decrease in awakening after sleep onset and an increase in delta waves during deep sleep.

These findings suggest that the incorporation of yoga nidra into a regular routine could not only improve cognitive function but also enhance overall sleep quality. The implications of this study could lead to strategies for enhancing work productivity and addressing sleep-related challenges in the general population.

As awareness of the potential benefits of yoga nidra grows, there is a need for primary care physicians to consider incorporating this practice into their recommendations for patients struggling with sleep issues. The study emphasizes the potential of complementary and alternative medicine in addressing health challenges and improving overall well-being.

