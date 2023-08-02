The Implementation of Electronic Health Record 2.0: Empowering Citizens and Streamlining Healthcare Services

Italy Enters Operational Phase of Electronic Health Record 2.0

Italy is set to embark on a new phase in its healthcare system with the implementation of Electronic Health Record (EHR) 2.0. The draft decree, proposed by the Minister of Health and the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, along with the Minister of Economy and Finance, has received a favorable opinion from the State-Regions Conference. Once published in the Official Gazette, the decree will come into effect, revolutionizing the way citizens access and manage their healthcare services.

The new EHR will offer citizens an array of benefits, including the ability to access clinical data, telemedicine, emergency-urgency services, and even drug delivery services. Additionally, citizens will have the right to access and manage their own healthcare information through the “Personal Notebook,” a reserved section within the EHR where they can enter, modify, and delete personal data and documents related to their treatment pathways.

Furthermore, the EHR 2.0 will enhance healthcare professionals’ ability to analyze patients’ clinical data, supporting their diagnostic and treatment activities. General practitioners, pediatricians, and specialist doctors will be able to access comprehensive patient information for preventive assessments, prescribing appropriateness evaluations, and monitoring patient adherence to treatment. They will also be able to book services for their clients, streamlining the overall healthcare process.

The EHR 2.0 will encompass various important data, including identification and administrative details, first aid reports, discharge letters, and a synthetic health profile that summarizes a patient’s clinical history and current situation. The dossier will also contain prescriptions from specialists, pharmaceutical information, medical records, vaccination records, and card data for implant bearers.

In addition to benefitting healthcare professionals, the EHR 2.0 will also support other stakeholders in the healthcare sector. Pharmacists, for instance, will be able to efficiently dispense medication and verify therapy deliveries. Nurses and other healthcare professionals will have access to patients’ clinical data, facilitating effective care provision. Regional Health Directorates and research institutions will also utilize the EHR for planning, prevention, and research activities in the medical and biomedical fields.

The implementation of the EHR 2.0 will be overseen by local health authorities, public and accredited health facilities, as well as the National Health Service and regional social-health services. The Territorial Services for health assistance to seagoing personnel (Sasn) will also contribute to the feeding of the EHR. Additionally, authorized health facilities and professionals, including those affiliated with the National Health Service, will play a role in ensuring data interoperability when patients require healthcare services in regions other than their own.

In addition to the EHR 2.0, the State-Regions Conference has also approved information flows for the “Information system for monitoring rehabilitation assistance” (Siar), “Information system for monitoring the activities provided by family counseling centers” (Sicof), and the “Information system for monitoring of Home Care” (Siad). These systems are closely linked to the EHR and are crucial for its effective functioning.

Lastly, the 750 million euros set aside for the creation of connected telemedicine services has been allocated to Regions, with the hope of achieving European targets by December 2023. The implementation of this investment will be carried out by Agenas, serving as the implementing body.

The Italian healthcare system is taking a leap forward with the introduction of Electronic Health Record 2.0 and various supporting systems. With improved access to healthcare services and comprehensive patient data, Italy is poised to provide more efficient and effective medical care to its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

