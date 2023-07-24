The Importance and Preparation of Livestock for Fairs and Contests in the Livestock Trade

Title: Livestock Trade Showcases Rewarding Efforts at AgroExpo Fair in Bogotá

One of the most significant aspects of the livestock trade is the showcasing of animals in fairs and contests, where the hard work of medical and agricultural professionals in raising the animals is recognized and rewarded. The recently held AgroExpo fair in Bogotá, considered the largest agricultural fair in the country, featured cattle exhibitions and auctions, as well as various academic events organized by the Colombian Federation of Cattlemen (Fedegán) to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Julián Jiménez, a veterinarian and owner of El Esfuercito cattle ranch in Paratebueno, Cundinamarca, emphasized the key factors in participating in such events. He highlighted the importance of animal genetics, optimal physical space, and trained professionals in controlling the growth and well-being of the livestock.

Preparation for these events begins several months in advance, with farms carefully selecting their best animals that represent their unique genetic base. Each farm is allowed to bring only three animals to the fair, adding to the importance of choosing the most outstanding specimens. Additionally, ensuring the docility of the animals is crucial, from the moment of their birth, with the assistance of specialized personnel.

The raising and preparation of show cattle demands a considerable investment, mainly in their feeding, which involves corn silos, hay, and concentrates. This nutritional regimen contributes to the animals’ physical and aesthetic condition. Furthermore, organizers require participating farms to have certifications indicating freedom from zoonotic diseases.

Transportation of the animals to the competition venue greatly affects their well-being. Farms take special care in providing appropriate vehicles and ensuring the comfort and safety of the animals during the journey. Measures such as placing mattresses, mats, and rice husks to prevent injuries and infections are taken.

Various award categories are considered for each qualified breed, and recently calved cows even bring their calves. Animals that compete typically range from nine months old onwards. Apart from awards, these fairs and competitions also serve as a platform for the acquisition of animals that contribute to the genetic improvement of the herd.

Julián Jiménez advises potential buyers to consider their specific goals and environmental conditions before purchasing an animal. The purpose of the animal, whether it be meat production, milk production, or a dual-purpose, should be taken into account. Moreover, the farm’s quality of food and environmental conditions should align with the chosen breed. A deeper understanding of genetics and nutritional requirements is vital for the optimum development of the animal’s potential.

Lastly, acclimatization processes for the animals vary according to the breeds, with cold climate breeds adapting more easily to the temperatures in Bogotá, where AgroExpo is held. Farmers must conduct thorough studies and preparations when transporting their livestock for competitions and exhibitions, particularly with breeds accustomed to hotter climates.

In conclusion, the AgroExpo fair in Bogotá provided a platform for livestock trade and showcased the efforts of farmers, veterinarians, and agricultural professionals, who put in significant work and dedication to present their best animals. The event not only rewarded their efforts but also facilitated the exchange of knowledge and the acquisition of superior genetic specimens for the improvement of the industry.

