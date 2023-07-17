The Importance of Communication and Lifestyle Habits in Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment

Title: Adherence to Treatment and Open Communication with Rheumatologists Crucial for Managing Rheumatoid Arthritis

Date: July 17, 2023

By: Luisa Ochoa

Adherence to treatment for rheumatoid arthritis goes beyond prescribed medications. According to experts, healthy lifestyle habits and direct communication with rheumatologists play a significant role in the success or failure of treatment. Dr. Ileana Vázquez, a prominent rheumatologist, emphasized the importance of dialogue between doctors and patients during an interview with the Medicine and Public Health Magazine at the annual convention of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico.

In managing rheumatoid arthritis, it is essential for patients to establish a strong connection with their rheumatologists. By openly discussing their symptoms, as well as potential complications and deteriorations in their quality of life, patients can better understand what to expect from their treatment. Dr. Vázquez also highlighted the significance of describing pain in detail to provide more effective treatment. Rheumatoid arthritis patients often face not only physical but also emotional pain, which can lead to doubts about the effectiveness of their treatments. Recognizing the source of pain is crucial for prescribing appropriate medications and improving the patient’s overall condition.

Maintaining direct communication with rheumatologists is key for patients to achieve symptom improvement. It is essential for patients to openly express their ailments and feelings, even if they are already on a treatment plan. Dr. Vázquez emphasized that patients must be proactive in discussing any persistent pain, the disappearance of pain, or the occurrence of new symptoms resulting from medications. By actively participating in their treatment and expressing concerns, patients can work together with their doctors to find the most suitable solutions. Education also plays a vital role in enabling patients to have productive dialogues with their doctors, as not all forms of pain can be attributed to rheumatoid arthritis.

In Puerto Rico, the management and follow-up of rheumatoid arthritis patients through health insurance programs and improved access to medications have led to a decline in the incidence of the disease. A study conducted by researchers from the University of Texas and the University of Puerto Rico found that the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis on the island decreased from 2 cases per 1,000 beneficiaries in 2016. It is now considered the second most common type of arthritis in the population, with a higher prevalence among women.

In conclusion, adherence to treatment for rheumatoid arthritis extends beyond medication, with healthy habits and open communication between patients and rheumatologists playing crucial roles. By actively participating in their treatment and maintaining a strong doctor-patient relationship, patients can improve their quality of life and effectively manage the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

