The Importance of Digital Wellbeing: Taking Care of Our Mental Health in the Digital Age

Title: Embracing Digital Wellbeing: Maintaining Balance in a Digital World

Subtitle: Understanding the Importance of Digital Wellbeing and How to Promote It

In today’s fast-paced digital era, achieving a sense of balance and wellbeing in our lives can be challenging. However, a concept known as “digital wellbeing” has gained attention for its potential to enhance our overall mental and emotional health. But what exactly is digital wellbeing?

Digital wellbeing refers to maintaining a healthy relationship with digital media, particularly smartphones and computers. It involves being conscious of the time spent using these devices and the impact they may have on our mental, physical, and social functions. Recognizing the significance of this topic, Google has even launched an Android application called Digital Wellbeing, which allows users to track their phone usage, set limits on app usage, and prioritize mental health.

Excessive screen time has been linked to issues such as anxiety and depression. Consequently, several apps, including popular ones such as TikTok, have started integrating features that monitor usage and provide maximum time limits for users, particularly those under the age of 18.

The existence of digital wellbeing apps stems from the fact that most people are constantly connected and find it difficult to disconnect. This not only consumes our time but also harms our mental health in the long run. To combat this, smartphone manufacturers and application developers have introduced digital wellness functions to provide users with detailed information about their digital behavior. For Android users, a tool called Digital Wellbeing is available, while Apple users can access a similar feature called Screen Time.

Digital Wellbeing, Google’s app, allows users to monitor smartphone usage, track app usage frequencies, and even set maximum app usage times. Its purpose is to encourage controlled smartphone usage, reduce digital stress, and create more offline time. Additional functions include turning the screen to gray at certain times as a reminder to use the phone less and prompting users to turn off their phones at night.

Apple’s Screen Time, available on iOS devices, also offers users the ability to monitor phone usage. It provides a summary of minutes used on the mobile phone, giving users an insight into their digital habits. For those without access to these apps, alternative options such as ‘Attentive’ are available.

If you prefer not to rely on apps to promote digital well-being, there are other simple habits that can help. Setting a specific time to turn off your phone at night, leaving it off until a set time in the morning, and using airplane mode or do not disturb mode during work hours can significantly reduce distractions. Additionally, turning off push notifications from applications and occasionally taking a digital detox can provide a much-needed break from the digital world.

Amidst the technological advancements that dominate our lives, embracing digital wellbeing is becoming increasingly crucial. By being mindful of our digital consumption and implementing strategies to find a better balance between online and offline time, we can foster a healthier and more harmonious relationship with digital technology.

(Note: This article was originally published by Glamour Germany and has been adapted for wider readership.)