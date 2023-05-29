The Importance of dried fruit in the diet: benefits and characteristics

Nuts are highly regarded by nutrition experts for their many health benefits. Rich in mineral salts, vitamins, fibre e unsaturated fats, dried fruit is recommended as an integral part of a healthy and balanced diet. This article will explore the various types of nuts, their distinctive characteristics and the benefits they bring to our body.

Types of dried fruit

Nuts can be divided into two main categories:

Nuts o oily fruit which is high in fat and low in sugar.

o which is high in fat and low in sugar. Pulpy fruit o non-oily fruitwhich is dehydrated, high in sugar and low in fat.

Dried nuts

Nuts include walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pine nuts, peanuts, pistachios, chestnuts and coconuts. They have a high fat content (about 90% of their weight), which is mainly unsaturated and polyunsaturated fatssuch as Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids, which are considered beneficial for the cardiovascular health. This type of dried fruit is rich in vitamins B and E (especially hazelnuts and almonds) and mineral salts such as calcium, magnesium, potassium and fibre. Despite the numerous properties, the caloric intake is very high (about 600kcal per 100 grams), so it must be consumed sparingly as part of a balanced diet and one active lifestyle.

Pulpy dried fruit

Pulpy dried fruit includes figs, dates, apricots, prunes, and raisins. These fruits are characterized by their high sugar and fiber content, and by their very low or no fat content. They are also a rich source of minerals and vitamins.

How much dried fruit should you consume?

Due to its richness in nutrients, it is advisable to consume dried fruit in moderate quantities. The Guidelines for a healthy and correct diet they recommend 20-30 grams of dried fruit to be consumed 2-3 times a week. Generally, they correspond to 10 almonds or 4 walnuts. It is also necessary to prefer dried fruit not added with salt or sugar. Dried fruit can also be considered an excellent snack to be eaten away from home, as long as the quantities are not exceeded.

Contraindications

Although dried fruit offers many health benefits, there are some contraindications to consider. As previously mentioned, since the energy intake is quite high, care must be taken in the consumption of dried fruit, without exaggerating with the quantities. Furthermore, it is not recommended for those suffering from digestive system pathologies and for those suffering from diabetes and kidney problems (as regards pulpy dried fruit, which is richer in sugars).

Conclusion

Dried fruit represents a valuable addition to a balanced diet thanks to its nutritional content rich in mineral salts, vitamins, fibers and unsaturated fats. Both nuts and pulpy nuts offer health benefits and can be consumed on various occasions throughout the day. However, it is important to pay attention to the portions and take into account the contraindications to ensure a healthy and balanced consumption of this food.

