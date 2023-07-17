The Importance of Early Detection for Peripheral Arterial Disease: Insights from an Expert

Title: The Importance of Early Detection in Peripheral Arterial Disease, Highlighted by Expert

Subtitle: Expert emphasizes the link between peripheral arterial disease and cardiovascular health.

By: Luisa Ochoa

Date: July 16, 2023

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a commonly seen condition by cardiologists, yet it remains largely unknown to the general public. Delineating the strong relationship between PAD and heart disease, Dr. Eric Carro, an interventional cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist, stressed the significance of early detection and prevention of PAD during the annual convention of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology.

Dr. Carro emphasized that while many are aware of heart disease, peripheral arterial disease is often overlooked despite their close association. Speaking at the convention, he stated, “Peripheral arterial disease is a very common condition, but sometimes we don’t know as much about it. Many people know about heart disease, but sometimes it is not known that there is a very close relationship between the two conditions.”

Peripheral arterial disease greatly impacts cardiovascular health, particularly in the lower limbs. Dr. Carro highlighted that the same factors responsible for clogged heart and brain arteries contribute to the blockage seen in leg arteries. This reduced circulation in the legs can lead to severe events, including amputation.

The risks associated with peripheral arterial disease extend beyond amputation. Dr. Carro pointed out that it is also a significant contributor to global amputation rates and puts individuals at a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and even death due to cardiovascular causes, underscoring its connection to cardiovascular disease.

Certain individuals are at a higher risk of developing peripheral arterial disease. According to Dr. Carro, those with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and advancing age are more predisposed to the disease. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk.

To identify this condition in its early stages, Dr. Carro recommends regular medical follow-up. Even young individuals experiencing leg pain should seek medical evaluations, as it may be an indication of peripheral arterial disease. Evaluating pulses in the feet allows doctors to identify warning signs, and the ankle-brachial index test aids in the diagnosis by measuring the pressure discrepancy between the ankles and arms.

Fortunately, treatment options are available for peripheral arterial disease, and patients are encouraged to discuss them with their doctors. Dr. Carro urged the entire population to prioritize medical follow-ups and take proactive measures in detecting and addressing any circulatory problems.

In conclusion, early detection of peripheral arterial disease is crucial given its close relationship with cardiovascular health. Raising awareness about this condition can help individuals take proactive steps to prevent and manage it, ultimately improving their quality of life.

