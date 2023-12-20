The Importance of Early Diagnosis and Treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis

If left untreated, rheumatoid arthritis can cause significant joint damage, chronic pain, and disability.



By: Jose Ibraim Alape

December 20, 2023

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory, autoimmune condition that affects the joints. Exclusively for the Revista Medicina y Salud Pública we spoke with Dr. Noemi Varela, rheumatologist and vice president of the Puerto Rican Foundation for Rheumatic Diseases, about the essential information so that everyone can understand and care for this condition effectively.

Characteristic symptoms and bilateral involvement of rheumatoid arthritis

Dr. Varela details the most common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, highlighting pain, swelling and inflammation in the joints, especially in the phalanges of the hands and feet. In fact, she highlights that these symptoms affect patients with this condition bilaterally: “In the case of rheumatoid arthritis, the findings occur on both sides of the body at the same time. If the right hand is swollen, the left hand is also swollen. It will be swollen.”

Risk factors and triggers such as smoking in rheumatoid arthritis

The rheumatology specialist delves into the risk factors, highlighting that there is a genetic predisposition and at the same time, an environmental influence. In this context, it mentions that: “Those with a strong heredity or family history of arthritis are at greater risk and environmental factors, such as smoking, can induce the production of antibodies that trigger the immune response that leads to the development of rheumatoid arthritis.”

The progressive nature of arthritis and the consequences of not treating it

The progression of a degenerative, chronic, autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis is severe and regarding the possible consequences of treating it as a critical aspect, Dr. Varela warns: “If left untreated, rheumatoid arthritis can cause significant joint damage, pain, chronic and disability. So identifying the problem early and applying effective treatment completely reduces the risk of complications.”

Disease treatment and control options

In relation to treatment options, the expert lists disease-modifying medications, such as methotrexate, sulfasalazine and plaquenil, as well as biological medicines that have shown very positive results. In his words: “These medications, like inhibitors and blockers, help control inflammation and prevent its spread.

Likewise, the specialist highlights the importance of a holistic approach to managing pain and other recurrent symptoms in arthritis. In addition to the pharmacological treatments prescribed by the rheumatologist, she emphasizes the crucial role of a healthy lifestyle: “The physical activity, adequate sleep and a healthy diet are essential in rheumatoid arthritis. “Physical therapy is essential because it restores mobility and physical function.”

Importance of emotional health and professional support

Emotional health is not overlooked in the perspective of Dr. Varela who comments that “The emotional impact is significant” in patients with this condition and: “When patients face limitations in their daily activities, it is essential to receive Emotional Support of professionals to improve your overall well-being.

Finally, the rheumatologist offers a practical recommendation for those currently facing rheumatoid arthritis: “Fear is not a good advisor, talk to your doctor, seek the support of a rheumatologist early and educate yourself about your condition. Early diagnosis can lead to this condition to remission”.

