The Importance of Exercise and Nutrition in Preventing and Managing Malnutrition and Sarcopenia

Headline: Malnutrition and Sarcopenia Found in Hospitalized Patients, Warns Health Organization

Subtitle: Proper Nutrition and Exercise Urged to Combat Health Risks

Hospitalized patients are at risk of becoming malnourished and developing sarcopenia, warns the Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI). According to Dr. Arántzazu Álvarez de Arcaya, coordinator of patient relations at SEMI, around 30 percent of patients admitted to the organization’s services experience malnutrition during their hospital stay. Additionally, sarcopenia, a condition characterized by a loss of muscle mass and function, is present in 33 percent of patients admitted to the Internal Medicine department.

Dr. Álvarez de Arcaya emphasizes that strength exercise and a proper protein intake can help prevent sarcopenia and restore muscle mass and function. This is particularly vital for patients with chronic pathologies such as diabetes, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, heart failure, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Malnutrition and sarcopenia in these cases can lead to worse health outcomes, longer hospital stays, an increased probability of hospital readmission, and higher mortality rates.

The doctor highlights the importance of nutrition and exercise as the foundations for a healthy lifestyle. For exercise, the recommendation is strength training rather than high-intensity workouts, especially for individuals with underlying health conditions. Dr. Álvarez de Arcaya believes that professionals in healthcare must take on the responsibility of disseminating accurate information about nutrition and raising awareness about the benefits of physical exercise.

Furthermore, SEMI stresses the importance of multidisciplinary teams in achieving optimal results in managing patients’ health. The participation of various healthcare professionals, along with the patients themselves, enriches the global understanding of the problem. SEMI declares that the patient should be at the center of their work and that their needs and concerns should be identified and addressed.

SEMI’s findings also draw attention to the vulnerability of elderly patients, who are increasingly affected by social isolation and depression, even without serious health problems. Loneliness is a social determinant that can lead to poor diet and nutrition, as well as reduced motivation to remain physically active. Studies show that approximately 71 percent of hospitalized older patients are at risk of malnutrition or malnutrition, which is associated with an increased risk of mortality. Moreover, almost one-third of older patients are physically inactive, contributing to muscle loss and fat gain.

In light of these findings, SEMI urges the involvement of patients in education strategies and identifying their primary needs and concerns. Dr. Ana Maestre, coordinator of SEMI’s Health Education Working Group, emphasizes the importance of integrating patients into group activities to advance objectives and improve patients’ quality of life and overall health outcomes.

SEMI’s call to action highlights the critical role of nutrition and exercise in addressing the health risks faced by hospitalized patients and the elderly. By providing accurate information and engaging patients in their own care, healthcare professionals can empower individuals to improve their self-care practices and enhance their overall well-being.

Share this: Facebook

X

