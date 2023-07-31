The Importance of Feeding Your Dog and Cat Properly in the Summer Heat

Title: Safeguarding Your Pet’s Health in Excessive Heat: What to Feed Your Dog and Cat

Subtitle: Experts Emphasize the Importance of a Proper Diet to Prevent Heat-related Health Issues

When the heat starts to get really excessive, it’s important to know what to feed your dog and cat to prevent serious consequences on their health. Our four-legged friends are very sensitive to high temperatures, and to prevent them from experiencing even very serious health problems, it is important to know how to intervene. In particular, experts underline the importance of feeding them correctly.

In fact, there are some foods that are recommended more than others when the temperatures are particularly hot. These are extremely useful tips that will help you safeguard the health of your dog or cat.

The stifling heat can have particularly serious repercussions in both dogs and cats. Among the most common risks is heatstroke, manifested by difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation, and so on. It is therefore clear that it is necessary to intervene in advance in order to avoid bad consequences for the trust and the cat.

To begin with, experts stress the importance of feeding them the right foods. In particular, they recommend preferring fruits and vegetables which help them to cool down and cleanse the intestines. You have to opt for carrots, zucchini, green beans, or even celery. Less recommended are chard, chicory, spinach, and lettuce due to the presence of oxalic acid.

The latter hinders the absorption of calcium, increasing the risk of getting stones in the urinary tract. Instead, figs, melon, watermelon, and apricots are fine. Green light also to fish and to white meat, provided that care is taken to remove any thorns and bones. Also pay attention to the cooking since they should never be fed raw.

Particularly spicy foods, cured meats, chocolate, or sweets in general should be avoided. Obviously, it is essential to properly hydrate both the dog and the cat, constantly proposing water strictly clean. As with humans, they too need to take more liquids during the summer. Any dehydration reduces the volume of blood within the body with very serious consequences on health.

Specifically, there may be some imbalances involving mineral salts such as, for example, magnesium, sodium, and potassium. These are essential substances as they allow dogs and cats to grow healthy and strong. In the light of the above, it is important to implement the above precautions when the temperatures begin to be particularly hot.

In conclusion, ensuring a proper diet for your pets during hot weather is crucial to their overall well-being. By incorporating fruits, vegetables, fish, and white meat into their meals, while avoiding spicy foods, cured meats, and sweets, you can help them stay cool and avoid potentially harmful consequences. Remember to hydrate them with clean water regularly, and be mindful of summer heat to ensure a healthy and happy summer for your furry companions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

