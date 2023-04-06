Home Health The importance of fibers: here’s which foods to find them in
The importance of fibers: here’s which foods to find them in

In the Mediterranean diet and beyond, the importance of foods rich in fibre it allows to benefit our body by fighting the onset of numerous diseases and helping the functionality of the intestine. For example, colorectal cancer can certainly be prevented by following a healthy and balanced diet, but prevention is also essential in the case of numerous other pathologies.

Where are the fibers located?

But which are the foods that contain the most? Definitely i legumes (beans, peas, broad beans, chickpeas, lentils) but also the fruit such as apples, pears, avocados, plums and raspberries. These two categories of foods contain the so-called “soluble fibres” whose main functions consist above all in slowing down and reducing the absorption of carbohydrates and cholesterol and the “tempi of gastric emptying“, that is, there is a longer sense of satiety over time.

Other foods rich in fiber are i Whole grains (barley, spelled, corn, millet, oats, rice and many others) and the verdure such as artichokes, cabbage, chicory, spinach to cite a few examples: in this case they are products made up of “insoluble fibres”, they retain water and allow for an acceleration of intestinal transit as well as reducing contact times with toxic and harmful substances for the organism.

The benefits of dietary fiber

As the experts explain, if we also want to draw up a ranking of the foods that contain the most, in first place we find wheat bran which contains 42.4 grams of fiber per 100 grams, in second place are dried broad beans (21.2 grams) , third place for dried and raw cannellini beans (17.60 grams). Eating the foods we have talked about healthy and correctly allows:

  • the prevention of constipation, diverticulitis and hemorrhoids
  • better balance of body weight
  • prevention of some cancers (colo rectum)
  • less likely to get type 2 diabetes
  • reduction of coronary artery disease due to the reduced absorption of fatty acids and cholesterol
  • more gastric satiety
  • enrichment of the intestinal flora
What if there is a lack of fiber

In short, proper nutrition makes you feel good but helps you live even longer by reducing the possibility of contracting the problems listed. Conversely, a low dietary fiber deficiency can result

  • intestinal swelling
  • constipation
  • tendency to diverticulosis
  • colon irritation
  • alteration of the bacterial flora
  • accumulation of waste products in the digestive tract
  • irritation of the intestinal mucosa

According to experts in the food sector, in a correct diet, the daily fiber intake should never be below 21 grams, which can easily reach 30 grams in both women and adult men.

