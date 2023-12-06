The Importance of Genetic Testing in Cancer Treatment: Precision Medicine and Its Benefits

Genetic Testing Before Chemotherapy: The Future of Cancer Treatment

The field of cancer treatment is rapidly advancing thanks to the development of molecular medicine and genetic testing. With these tools now available, it has become essential for patients with any type of cancer to undergo genetic testing before resorting to chemotherapy, especially in cases of advanced cancer. Chemotherapy attacks cancer cells to prevent them from reproducing, but it also affects healthy cells, leaving a series of adverse effects on the patient.

Molecular medicine, based on the genes affected in a tumor, offers precision medicine for cancer treatment. This type of treatment targets the genetic characteristics of the tumor, reducing toxic effects and increasing its effectiveness. Additionally, testing before any other treatment can help oncologists make critical decisions.

There are two main molecular studies currently available. Somatic studies are used to determine therapeutic targets or prognostic factors and help in making decisions about treatment. There are also studies that determine inherited genomic characteristics, which are associated with an increased risk of tumor development.

This type of testing not only benefits the patient undergoing treatment, but it can also help identify risk factors in other family members, enabling them to take preventive measures before developing cancer.

According to Dr. Lara, a leading figure in the field, what once seemed like science fiction is now totally viable. “Technological advances, clinical studies and drug development have made it possible to bring these benefits to our patients. It continues to be a challenge not only in Mexico, but throughout the world, but at Laboratorio Médico del Chopo we are taking this challenge to increase accessibility for our patients,” he concluded.

The future of cancer treatment is here, and it’s all based on genetics.

