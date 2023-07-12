The Importance of Glycemic Load in Weight Loss: Going Beyond Calorie Counting

New Study Reveals Another Important Value to Consider for Weight Loss

Are you tired of counting calories and not seeing the results you want? Well, there might be another value that you should be paying attention to when it comes to shedding those extra pounds. While we have always been told to focus on the number of calories in our food, a recent study suggests that there is another factor that plays a crucial role in weight loss.

For years, the focus has been on counting calories, understanding how much energy different physical activities burn, and determining the number of calories a person needs based on various factors. This is because we know that in order to lose weight, we must consume fewer calories than we burn.

So, what is this other value that we should be considering if we truly want to lose weight? The answer lies in understanding and managing our glycemic load. While individuals with diabetes are already familiar with this concept, it is equally important for those looking to lose weight.

Glycemia refers to the presence of glucose in our blood. Every food we consume affects our blood sugar levels differently, and not all carbohydrates are created equal. The glycemic index measures the quality of carbohydrates in a food and how quickly it raises blood sugar. On the other hand, the glycemic load takes into account both the quantity of carbohydrates and the sugars present in the food.

Foods with a high glycemic index cause blood sugar to rise rapidly, while those with a low glycemic index raise blood sugar gradually. This is crucial information because low glycemic index foods, while still providing carbohydrates, are more filling and lead to consuming fewer calories overall, aiding in weight loss.

So, how can we lower the glycemic load of our food? The key is to consume carbohydrates along with fiber, protein, and fat. Incorporating a portion of legumes, vegetables, and healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil in each meal can help limit the absorption of carbohydrates and sugars. Additionally, studies suggest that consuming a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil can reduce blood glucose levels after a meal.

Understanding and managing our glycemic load is an essential aspect of weight loss that is often overlooked. By focusing not only on the number of calories but also on the quality and impact of the carbohydrates we consume, we can empower ourselves to make healthier and more effective choices when it comes to losing weight.

So, if you’ve been trying to lose weight and counting calories hasn’t been working, maybe it’s time to shift your focus to managing your glycemic load. Remember, it’s not just about the quantity of calories, but also the quality of the food we eat.

