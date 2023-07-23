The Importance of Having a General Practitioner: Access to Primary Care in Italy

Title: The Consequences of Not Having a General Practitioner – A Growing Concern in Italy

Introduction:

In today’s fast-paced world, the absence of a general practitioner (GP) is no longer considered unusual. However, the lack of a family doctor can have significant consequences, especially when faced with health issues or the need for preventive care. According to healthcare experts, this issue is particularly prevalent among young adults and non-residents in Italy, who often do not prioritize finding a new doctor. This article delves into the implications of not having a GP and the challenges faced by individuals in accessing necessary healthcare services.

The Importance of a General Practitioner:

Having a personal GP is a cultural norm that has long been ingrained in society. A family doctor acts as the first filter in diagnosing ailments, initiating tests and follow-up visits only when necessary. Expert opinions stress the benefits of having a doctor who can guide individuals, preventing unnecessary visits to specialists or improper use of emergency rooms.

The Role of Exams and Prevention:

In addition to diagnosing illnesses, GPs also offer a range of services, including instrumental tests such as electrocardiograms, blood tests, and ultrasounds. They also play a crucial role in preventive care. Healthy adults are advised to undergo general check-ups every 4-5 years, allowing for early detection of potential health issues and the correction of incorrect lifestyles. For chronic patients, regular visits to the GP help ensure the efficacy of treatments and reduce the potential for adverse interactions between medications.

Communication Challenges and Remote Access:

Regular communication with a GP can sometimes be challenging, leading to difficulties in accessing timely healthcare advice. Experts emphasize the need for doctors to make use of dedicated electronic platforms for remote consultations, preserving patient privacy and convenience. Establishing appropriate communication channels at an early age, around 14 years old, can help facilitate a smooth transition from pediatrician care to a general practitioner.

The Consequences of GP Exodus and Retirement:

The increasing exodus of retiring GPs, coupled with a shortage of replacements, has left gaps in the healthcare system. Over the past seven years, 10% of retired GPs have not been replaced, leading to decreased access and longer waiting times for patients. To mitigate the impact of this trend, provisions have been made to increase the maximum number of patients per doctor, allowing for improved patient allocation.

Finding Solutions and Making Choices:

When a GP leaves an area, the process of finding a suitable replacement can sometimes be prolonged, leaving patients without immediate access to medical assistance. Temporary doctors’ surgeries and primary care clinics have been established in some regions to bridge this gap. To mitigate potential disruptions, individuals have various options for choosing and changing their general practitioner, including in-person visits, online registrations, and utilizing electronic health records and regional apps.

Conclusion:

The absence of a general practitioner can have far-reaching consequences, impacting individuals’ access to healthcare services, preventive care, and timely diagnoses. Amidst changing demographics and a shortage of replacement doctors, efforts must be made to ensure a reliable and accessible healthcare system. Encouraging individuals, particularly young adults, students, and non-residents, to prioritize finding a family doctor can help address this growing concern and safeguard the well-being of the population.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

