The Importance of Knowing When to Replace Your Toothbrush

Toothbrushes: when to throw them away?

How long have you been using the same toothbrush? It’s probably time to throw it away: there are so many health risks.

We know very well the risks of poor oral hygiene and from an early age we were taught how often it is good to wash our teeth to avoid health problems or cavities and plaques.

The toothbrush always goes in the suitcase in fact, even when you leave for a few days, and you know that even there the tongue needs its moment of oral hygiene.

There is also a certain tempo and a determined intensity with which the teeth should be brushed because cleaning is not superficial.

On one thing, however, information is missing, or at least not so often shared: it is the toothbrush usage time. How often it needs to be changed with a new one?

Toothbrush, a breeding ground for germs

Apparently, according to experts, the maximum time to change the toothbrush, or its head if we use an electric one, is three months. However, if we were to notice a particular wear on the toothbrush, it is probably good to change it. Also, considering the negligible cost of this very useful tool.

We must change our toothbrush before the time limit even when we have had an illness such as a cold or the flu because viruses or bacteria may have settled on our toothbrush during the acute period. However, it must be observed a specific method for cleaning the toothbrush after each use.

Toothbrush care

After using it, it is advisable to wash the toothbrush thoroughly and then leave it to dry in an upright position. Also, to disinfect it, you can soak it about every two days in a solution of water and hydrogen peroxide so as to whiten the bristles and kill germs.

There are also many other precautions to be observed in order to better manage one’s mental hygiene: it is good to use toothbrushes made of bamboo instead of plastic; ideal is to use a toothpaste without chemicals, but prepared with organic ingredients so as to be sustainable; absolutely use dental floss, which reaches places that the toothbrush just can’t reach. Furthermore, to eliminate tartar, baking soda can be used, which also helps prevent cavities.

