The importance of legumes and their proteins in human health

Rising living standards have paralleled the demand for animal protein. Previous research indicates that plant-based proteins provide additional benefits to humans over animal protein sources, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. It is imperative to evaluate the quality of dietary protein to determine the benefits of both protein sources. Typically, protein quality is assessed by the Protein Efficiency Ratio (PER), Digestible Indispensable Amino Acid Score (DIAAS), or Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS). In 1989, FAO and WHO jointly recommended PDCAAS as the preferred method for assessing protein quality.

When the calculated amino acid ratio is one or greater, it implies that the amino acid is not deficient in the tested sample. Food qualifies as a “good source” of protein when the PDCAAS protein value is between 5 and 10 grams per habitually consumed reference amount (RACC). When the final value is greater than 10 grams for each RACC, the food is considered an “excellent source” of protein. There are some similarities between the DIAAS and PDCAAS methods, such as the requirement of amino acid composition and a measure of digestibility for assessing protein quality. Despite these similarities, there are many differences between these two methods, including the calculation of digestibility. A recent study by Foods evaluated the benefits of plant proteins for human health.

In most developed countries, legume consumption is low, despite its health benefits. Several studies have shown that the consumption of legumes reduces the levels of CVD biomarkers; therefore, legume consumption could act as a dietary preventative measure for CVD incidence. An experimental study revealed that eating one serving of beans a day reduced the risk of myocardial infarction (MI) by 38%. Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) indicate that consumption of peanuts, dried beans and other legumes reduces the risk of coronary heart disease and CVD. Satiety is the feeling of “fullness” after a meal. An increase in the percentage of calories consumed in the form of protein causes weight loss or weight maintenance.

Several studies have indicated that protein consumption increases satiety. Compared to rice and wheat, legumes increase the sense of satiety to a greater extent. Legumes are also essential for the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. However, distinctions in the amino acid composition of protein sources could lead to differential muscle protein synthesis. Impaired lipid metabolism can lead to hyperlipidemia, which is a significant risk factor for atherosclerotic CVD. Compared to animal-based proteins, the consumption of plant-based proteins, especially soy, lowers cholesterol levels, which reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. Several studies have shown that protein can lower serum lipid levels.

Compared with the casein control, purified chickpea and lentil proteins reduced plasma triglycerides and plasma very low-density lipoproteins. Similarly, the consumption of legumes also lowers high blood cholesterol levels. These effects are not dependent on the fibers or polyphenols of legumes: in fact, certain peptides of legume proteins have a direct effect on blood pressure, blood coagulation, cholesterol and triglyceride synthesis and the activation of the immune system. Considering the nutraceutical qualities of legumes, current recommendations recommend the incorporation of legumes into daily diets to manage triglyceride and cholesterol levels, which reduces the risk of cancer, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

In fact, several health organizations have recommended consuming legumes to regulate blood glucose levels. A recent meta-analysis revealed that consuming legumes alone or as part of a high-fiber diet improves several markers of glycemic control in people with insulin resistance and diabetes. Colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and colon cancer are gastrointestinal disorders characterized by dysregulated inflammatory response pathways. In particular, the consumption of legumes has been associated with changes in the gut microbiota. For example, black and blue bean intake may improve colonic barrier integrity biomarkers (occludin, zonulin) by reducing protein fermentation and microbial carbohydrate fermentation.

Similarly, a mouse model demonstrated that the introduction of bean flour improved colitis-related indicators of inflammation due to the presence of bioactive components, especially phenolic compounds and fermentation-derived short-chain fatty acids. These act through receptors and mechanisms inside the cell nucleus, to control the metabolism of the intestinal mucosa, the intermediate metabolism of fats and carbohydrates in the liver, the maintenance of the local immune system and also the chemistry of the brain, through a dialogue today defined as the “axis entero-cerebral”. The negative conditioning of the latter would be the basis of the prevalence of many forms of depressive disorder, anxiety and panic attacks from bad diet.

By Dr. Gianfrancesco Cormaci, PhD, specialist in Clinical Biochemistry.

Scientific publications

