The Importance of Living Corporate Purposes: Enhancing Employee Well-being and Compensation

Title: Webinar Explores the Impact of Prevention Policies on Worker Health

Date: September 25, 2023

In an upcoming ORH Webinar, in collaboration with the Regional Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (IRSST) of the Community of Madrid, experts will discuss the importance of a robust prevention policy in improving the health of employees. The webinar is scheduled to take place on September 25 at 12:30 p.m.

The webinar aims to highlight the significance of incorporating corporate purposes into the day-to-day experiences of employees. It emphasizes the need to prioritize the well-being of individuals and explores how this promise can be translated into the development process and compensation framework.

The session, which is part of the Management Processes and Occupational Health cycle, will delve into various aspects related to enhancing worker health and safety. Several topics will be covered during the webinar, including:

1. Revisiting dismissal practices: The session will focus on the need for detailed justifications for dismissals, particularly during periods of IT disruptions. By providing thorough reasoning for dismissals, companies can not only avoid legal complications but also prevent additional compensation claims.

2. Evaluating health and safety competencies: Traditional performance evaluation processes often overlook health and safety competencies. The webinar will discuss the importance of incorporating these factors into performance assessments and promoting a preventive culture of safety and health.

3. Challenges in collective bargaining: While agreements between businesses and social parties may meet the requirements of labor laws on paper, they often face challenges during implementation. The session will address the main difficulties in executing the provisions of these agreements and finding solutions to ensure compliance.

The webinar will serve as a platform for experts and industry professionals to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and propose strategies to enhance worker well-being. It is expected to provide valuable insights for companies looking to prioritize employee health and safety in their organizational strategies.

Interested participants can join the webinar on September 25, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (CEST).

