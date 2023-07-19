Keeping Blood Pressure Under Control Crucial for Heart Failure Patients

In a recent interview, Piergiuseppe Agostoni, Director of the Critical and Rehabilitative Cardiology Department of the Monzino Cardiology Center and Full Professor of Cardiology at the University of Milan, emphasized the importance of keeping blood pressure under control for patients with heart failure.

Agostoni explained that monitoring blood pressure is crucial for all heart failure patients, regardless of the left ventricular ejection fraction, a parameter commonly used in cardiology to measure the heart’s pumping function. Maintaining a low blood pressure helps reduce the afterload on the left ventricle, thereby reducing the heart’s workload.

Many patients mistakenly stop heart failure therapy when their blood pressure is low or normal. Agostoni emphasized that this is a grave mistake. While it is understandable that some anti-sufficiency drugs are also used to treat arterial hypertension, patients must be educated about the importance of taking their therapy to prevent episodes of acute decompensation.

Heart failure is a syndrome that affects various organs, all resulting from the heart’s inability to pump enough oxygen to the rest of the body. Therefore, it is crucial not to strain the heart and to preserve its limited functionality by maintaining low blood pressure.

Fortunately, advancements in cardiovascular research have led to a decrease in mortality for heart failure patients. In Italy, survival rates have increased from 75% to 88% in the past decade. However, active patient participation and self-monitoring are essential in managing this disease. Adhering to pharmacological therapies and adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity, are key to keeping heart failure in check.

In conclusion, regular monitoring and control of blood pressure are vital for patients with heart failure. By understanding the importance of maintaining low blood pressure and actively participating in their treatment, patients can improve their quality of life and increase their chances of survival.

