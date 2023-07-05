The Importance of Personal Care: Discover the Luxury Mayan Spas in Barcelona

Title: Mayan Luxury Group Offers Unique Spa Experience in Barcelona’s Luxury Hotels

Subtitle: Relax and Rejuvenate with Traditional Mayan Treatments and Luxurious Pampering

The daily demands of work, family, and responsibilities often leave us feeling overwhelmed and neglecting our own personal care. However, it is crucial to prioritize our physical and emotional well-being to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Taking moments to relax and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is essential, and one of the best ways to achieve this is through wellness practices.

In Barcelona, there are numerous spa options available for those seeking a retreat from the chaos. One standout option is the Mayan Luxury Group, founded by Mexican entrepreneur Manuel de la Garza. The luxury chain includes several spas located in prestigious hotels, along with the Haute Cosmética de l’Âme Maya Paris firm and the Spa Academy, a new training center for therapists in Barcelona.

The Mayan Luxury Group specializes in treatments inspired by the pre-Hispanic Mayan culture, offering a sublime combination of well-being and luxury. With two spas – Mayan Secret Spa at the Claris Hotel & Spa 5* GL and Mayan Luxury Spa at El Palace Barcelona 5* GL – as well as the Mayan Spa Suites, guests have the opportunity to indulge in traditional Mayan treatments, sounds, and rituals passed down through generations.

“I have always believed in the ‘wellness’ sector and have invested everything in it. Our efforts have been recognized with 14 World Luxury Spa Awards, 4 Condé Nast Gold List awards, and the recent Managing Directors Awards in 2022,” says Manuel De la Garza, CEO & Founder of Mayan Luxury Group.

Visitors to the Mayan Spas can experience the traditional Mayan sauna, known as Temazcal, which uses steam and medicinal herbs for a healing and purifying effect. This unique pre-Hispanic sauna is a distinctive feature of both Mayan Secret Spa and Mayan Luxury Spa, making them the only spas in Europe offering this experience.

In addition to Temazcal, Mayan Spas provide a wide range of body treatments, facials, and Mayan massages using luxury products from the prestigious French cosmetics brand, Paris by Anne Semon. From exfoliations and wraps for skin care and detoxification to specialized treatments for the face, guests can enjoy rejuvenation and pampering like never before.

The Mayan massage experiences incorporate a Temazcal session and a chromotherapy shower to prepare the body for ultimate relaxation. These massages, such as Ts’aal for anti-stress and Chuun Nak’ to release negative energies, offer unique and holistic approaches to rebalancing the body and soul. The Tuukul massage combines essential oils, serums, and sounds from the Mayan culture for a transformative experience.

This summer, Mayan Spas is offering special discounts to help guests take care of their skin. With the Summer Essentials promotion, selected summer treatments come with a 15% discount. Readers of El Periódico can also enjoy a 10% discount by using the code EWOMAN10. Don’t miss out on these exclusive offers!

In another exciting development, Manuel De la Garza has opened Spa Academy by Manuel De la Garza, the first specialized school in Barcelona that trains spa professionals for luxury hotels. This academy aims to equip therapists with top-quality training to provide the best service to guests in 5* GL hotels and the wellness sector. Students can choose from courses like the Luxury Wellness & Spa cycle, Spa Management cycle, and specialized techniques such as Hot Stones, Lomi Lomi, Pindas massage, and Swedish massage.

If you’re seeking a unique and luxurious spa experience in Barcelona, the Mayan Luxury Group is your ideal choice. Immerse yourself in the ancient Mayan culture, indulge in exquisite treatments, and rejuvenate your body and soul in the most select hotels. Remember to take advantage of the special discounts available this summer and embrace the opportunity to relax, reborn, and prioritize your personal care.

