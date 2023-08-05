The Importance of Physical Exercise for Doctors and Nurses: Recommendations for Maintaining Physical Fitness in Different Specialties

Title: Importance of Physical Exercise for Medical Professionals

Subtitle: Guidelines and Recommendations for Doctors and Nurses

Doctors and nurses carry out physically demanding tasks on a daily basis, making it crucial for them to engage in regular physical exercise. However, the level of exercise required may vary depending on their specialty. According to experts, doctors and nurses should aim for at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week and incorporate strength exercises into their routines.

The President of the Official College of Graduates of Physical Education and Physical Activity and Sports Sciences of the Community of Madrid (Coplef Madrid), Tapia Rose, emphasizes the importance of physical activity for medical professionals. These guidelines can be expanded to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or more than 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity, or a combination of both, as suggested by Maica Rubinat, a member of the Board of Governors and Girona delegate of the Association of Physical Activity and Sports Professionals of Catalonia (Coplefc).

While the recommended activity level remains similar for doctors and nurses, it can be adapted according to their specialties. Tapia states that the work of a surgeon is not the same as that of a family doctor. Surgeons may benefit from enhancing physical qualities such as balance and fine motor skills, which involve making precise movements using the small muscles of the hands and wrists.

In addition to improving physical abilities, working on body perception can also be beneficial. This involves managing body sensations and fixing techniques to prevent repetitive motion injuries.

One of the most challenging physical tasks doctors face is the 24-hour on-call duty. Spending approximately a third of their lives in the workplace, physicians must find ways to maintain their physical well-being even during these demanding shifts. To address this issue, Tapia recommends periodic activation that stimulates the body and neuromuscular system, while Rubinat suggests incorporating active breaks during these long shifts. These breaks should involve activities that generate movement, such as walking, mobility exercises, muscle strengthening, or stretching.

To ensure the exercise routine is tailored to individual needs, the President of Coplef Madrid advises doctors and nurses to seek guidance from a personal trainer who can design a customized routine based on their specific requirements, pathologies, and work environment.

While the information in this article may contain input from health professionals and institutions, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional regarding any specific health-related concerns.

By prioritizing physical exercise and incorporating it into their busy schedules, doctors and nurses can enhance their overall well-being and physical capabilities, allowing them to provide optimal care for their patients.

