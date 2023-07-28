The Importance of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Diagnosing, Preventing, and Treating Disability

Title: Spanish Society for Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Focuses on Road Safety and Minimizing Injuries

Subtitle: Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Plays a Vital Role in Diagnosis, Evaluation, Prevention, and Treatment of Disability

The Spanish Society for Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine (SERMEF) has recently emphasized the importance of road safety during the summer season. The organization aims to reduce the number of accidents and minimize injuries that may occur.

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is a medical specialty dedicated to diagnosing, evaluating, preventing, and treating disabilities. This field focuses on facilitating, maintaining, or restoring the highest level of functional capacity and independence for individuals.

Dr. Cristina Valera Lage, a rehabilitation physician from SERMEF, has raised awareness about the severity of injuries sustained in traffic accidents. According to Dr. Valera, a head-on collision at 50 km/h is equivalent to falling from a third-floor building. In comparison, a collision at 120 km/h is equivalent to falling from the 14th floor, while a collision at 180 km/h is comparable to falling from the 36th floor.

This information becomes particularly relevant during the summer months when thousands of people embark on vacations with their vehicles. Dr. Valera stresses that rehabilitation doctors specialize in the treatment of post-accident sequelae. Common injuries resulting from traffic accidents range from whiplash syndromes to fractures, burns, amputations, and head injuries with brain damage.

Speed is not the sole factor influencing injury severity, as stressed by the SERMEF expert. Other contributing factors include failure to utilize seat belts or helmets, distractions, vehicle characteristics and safety systems, delayed assistance to victims, consumption of alcohol or drugs, and even the side effects of certain medications that may impair driving abilities.

Dr. Valera further explains that the weight of the vehicles involved and the mechanics of the accident impact the injuries sustained. In a collision between two vehicles traveling at different speeds, the heavier vehicle will experience a greater reduction in speed upon impact, causing more severe deceleration injuries in the lighter vehicle, despite the latter’s lower speed.

Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to serious injuries as they are the most exposed group. Fractures, amputations, spinal cord injuries, and brain damage frequently result in disabilities for motorcyclists.

Regarding head injuries, Dr. Valera emphasizes that the consequences extend beyond physical symptoms. Sensory, cognitive, and emotional alterations often accompany such injuries. Depending on the specific location and severity of the brain damage, language and speech disorders, difficulty swallowing, sensory impairments, visual disturbances, and motor disruptions may occur.

Cognitive disorders associated with head injuries lead to difficulties in planning tasks, memory and attention problems, behavioral issues, and disruptions in executive functions. These impairments can interfere with an individual’s ability to perform basic, instrumental, and advanced activities of daily life.

Dr. Valera concluded by explaining that these functional limitations affect self-care, health maintenance, communication, mobility, financial management, household management, educational activities, and integration into the family, social, and work environment.

The focus on road safety by the Spanish Society for Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine serves as a reminder of the importance of cautious driving and the potential long-term impact of accidents. By highlighting these issues, SERMEF hopes to promote safer driving practices and ultimately reduce the number of accidents and injuries on the roads.

