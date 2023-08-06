The Importance of Probabilistic Skills for Clinicians Using AI Clinical Decision Support Tools

Title: Integrating AI Tools in Clinical Practice Requires Unique Skills, Says New Study

Subtitle: University of Maryland School of Medicine Proposes Training to Improve Physician Competence in AI-Based Clinical Decision Support

As AI-powered systems such as ChatGPT become increasingly prevalent, healthcare clinicians are beginning to witness the integration of these tools into their daily practice. Designed to assist medical professionals in making crucial decisions concerning diagnosis and treatment, these AI tools, known as clinical decision support (CDS) algorithms, offer valuable guidance on issues like prescription antibiotics and determining the necessity of heart surgery.

However, the successful incorporation of these new technologies hinges on how clinicians perceive and act upon the risk predictions provided by these tools. According to a recent perspective article published in the New England Journal of Medicine by professors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), many healthcare professionals lack the necessary skills to properly interpret and utilize these algorithms.

CDS algorithms encompass a wide array of predictive tools, ranging from simple regression-derived risk calculators to sophisticated machine learning and AI-based systems. They can predict life-threatening sepsis in patients suffering from uncontrolled infections or determine the most effective therapy to prevent sudden death in those with heart disease.

“This new technology has the potential to significantly impact patient care, but physicians must first acquire an understanding of how machines think and work before incorporating algorithms into their medical practice,” explains Daniel Morgan, MD, a professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at UMSOM and co-author of the perspective.

While certain clinical decision support tools are already integrated into electronic medical record systems, healthcare providers often find existing software complex and cumbersome to use. Katherine Goodman, an assistant professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at UMSOM and co-author of the perspective, emphasizes the need for basic comprehension of algorithmic probability and risk adjustment. She notes that most physicians have not received formal training in these skills.

To bridge this knowledge gap, the authors propose several recommendations for medical education and clinical training:

1. Improve probabilistic skills: Medical students should receive training in the fundamentals of probability and uncertainty, accompanied by visualization techniques to develop intuition regarding probability. This training should include the interpretation of performance measures, such as sensitivity and specificity, to better comprehend the effectiveness of tests and algorithms.

2. Incorporate algorithmic output into decision making: Clinicians should be taught to critically evaluate and utilize CDS predictions in their clinical decision-making process. This involves understanding the context in which the algorithms operate, acknowledging their limitations, and considering relevant patient factors that may have been overlooked.

3. Practice interpreting CDS predictions in applied learning: Medical students and clinicians can engage in hands-on learning by applying algorithms to individual patients and assessing how different inputs influence predictions. Additionally, they must learn effective communication strategies when discussing CDS-guided decision making with patients.

In addition to addressing the need for improved clinician skills in handling AI-based tools, the article highlights the recent plans of the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP), and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) to establish a Health Computing Institute (IHC). The institute aims to leverage advancements in artificial intelligence, networked medicine, and other informatics methods to develop a cutting-edge learning healthcare system. This system will use secure and de-identified digitized medical health data to enhance diagnosis, prevention, and treatment methods. Formal educational opportunities in data science, including a certification in healthcare data science, will be offered by the institute in the future.

“The analysis of probability and risk is essential for evidence-based medicine, so improving physicians’ probabilistic skills offers advantages that extend beyond the use of CDS algorithms,” says Mark T. Gladwin, the dean of the UMSOM. “We are entering an era of transformation in medicine, where new initiatives like our Health Informatics Institute will integrate vast amounts of data into machine learning systems to personalize care for the individual patient,” he adds.

As the field of healthcare becomes more reliant on AI tools, it is crucial for medical professionals to proactively acquire the skills necessary to leverage these technologies effectively. The proposed training initiatives and the establishment of the Health Computing Institute aim to equip physicians with the essential probabilistic and data science knowledge needed to provide the best possible care to their patients.

