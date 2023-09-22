The Importance of Protein Intake: Understanding the Needs of Athletes, Adolescents, and the Elderly

Athletes, adolescents, and the elderly have different protein needs, according to Silvia Migliaccio, the president of the Italian Society of Food Science (Sisa). Proteins are vital molecules that play various crucial roles in the human body and all living organisms. They are not only a key component of cell structure but also enable cells to function properly.

However, the rise of different types of protein diets in recent years has created confusion regarding daily protein needs. The World Health Organization recommends a minimum daily amount of 0.83 grams per kilogram of body weight, which is essential for the proper functioning of the human body. However, individuals with high physical demands, such as athletes, require a more substantial intake of proteins to support their physical activity.

There are different recommendations from various organizations and sources. The American College of Sports Medicine suggests that athletes consume between 1.2 and 1.4 grams of protein per pound. On the other hand, the International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends a consumption of 2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for competitive athletes. Another study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia, and Muscle suggests a protein intake of 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day to help athletes increase their lean mass.

In the case of young and elderly individuals, it is believed that they require slightly more protein than the recommended minimum quantity, around 1.2-1.5 grams per kilogram per day.

Silvia Migliaccio emphasizes that these different recommendations do not conflict with each other, as they address the needs of specific categories of individuals such as athletes, young people, and the elderly. The average protein intake for the general population is around 1-1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. For those involved in intense physical activity, the quantity can increase to 1.6-1.7 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, which, when combined with proper training, leads to muscle mass increase.

However, it is important to maintain a balanced diet and not exceed the recommended protein intake. Excessive protein consumption can lead to various health problems such as digestion issues, kidney problems, heart issues, nausea, fatigue, irritability, dehydration, and headaches. Adequate hydration is also essential to compensate for the fluid loss caused by intense physical activity.

Proteins are complex macromolecules composed of chains of amino acids. They serve as enzymes, accelerating chemical reactions in the body and participating in processes such as food digestion, muscle contraction, and tissue and DNA repair. Certain protein classes, such as immunoglobulins, are vital for the immune system and help fight infections and diseases. Proteins also act as hormones, regulating processes like metabolism, growth, and development.

In conclusion, the protein needs vary for different individuals based on their age, activity level, and overall health. It is crucial to meet these needs through a balanced diet and avoid excessive protein intake for optimum health and well-being.

