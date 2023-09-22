Home » The Importance of Protein Intake: Understanding the Needs of Athletes, Adolescents, and the Elderly
Health

The Importance of Protein Intake: Understanding the Needs of Athletes, Adolescents, and the Elderly

by admin
The Importance of Protein Intake: Understanding the Needs of Athletes, Adolescents, and the Elderly

Athletes, adolescents, and the elderly have different protein needs, according to Silvia Migliaccio, the president of the Italian Society of Food Science (Sisa). Proteins are vital molecules that play various crucial roles in the human body and all living organisms. They are not only a key component of cell structure but also enable cells to function properly.

However, the rise of different types of protein diets in recent years has created confusion regarding daily protein needs. The World Health Organization recommends a minimum daily amount of 0.83 grams per kilogram of body weight, which is essential for the proper functioning of the human body. However, individuals with high physical demands, such as athletes, require a more substantial intake of proteins to support their physical activity.

There are different recommendations from various organizations and sources. The American College of Sports Medicine suggests that athletes consume between 1.2 and 1.4 grams of protein per pound. On the other hand, the International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends a consumption of 2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for competitive athletes. Another study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia, and Muscle suggests a protein intake of 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day to help athletes increase their lean mass.

In the case of young and elderly individuals, it is believed that they require slightly more protein than the recommended minimum quantity, around 1.2-1.5 grams per kilogram per day.

Silvia Migliaccio emphasizes that these different recommendations do not conflict with each other, as they address the needs of specific categories of individuals such as athletes, young people, and the elderly. The average protein intake for the general population is around 1-1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. For those involved in intense physical activity, the quantity can increase to 1.6-1.7 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, which, when combined with proper training, leads to muscle mass increase.

See also  Tips to look young after 50

However, it is important to maintain a balanced diet and not exceed the recommended protein intake. Excessive protein consumption can lead to various health problems such as digestion issues, kidney problems, heart issues, nausea, fatigue, irritability, dehydration, and headaches. Adequate hydration is also essential to compensate for the fluid loss caused by intense physical activity.

Proteins are complex macromolecules composed of chains of amino acids. They serve as enzymes, accelerating chemical reactions in the body and participating in processes such as food digestion, muscle contraction, and tissue and DNA repair. Certain protein classes, such as immunoglobulins, are vital for the immune system and help fight infections and diseases. Proteins also act as hormones, regulating processes like metabolism, growth, and development.

In conclusion, the protein needs vary for different individuals based on their age, activity level, and overall health. It is crucial to meet these needs through a balanced diet and avoid excessive protein intake for optimum health and well-being.

You may also like

Migraine, useless tests and wrong medications for many...

The Urgent Need for the State Public Health...

Covid in Italy: fewer infections (+17%) and hospitalizations...

Doctor Dissatisfaction: Challenges and Frustrations in the National...

The secret to having fuller and more attractive...

Spanish and Hungarian Meat Interprofessionals Hold Information Day...

Covid, do do-it-yourself tests still work? All the...

Preventing Neurological Pathologies: Take Care of Your Brain

Heart attack and stroke, excessive consumption of certain...

those who start before the age of 15...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy