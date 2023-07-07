The Importance of Sleep for Exercise and Brain Function as You Age

Title: Study Highlights the Importance of Sleep for Cognitive Benefits of Exercise

Exercise has long been touted as a crucial component of maintaining good health. However, a recent study suggests that sleep plays an equally vital role in reaping the cognitive benefits of physical activity, especially as individuals age. The study, conducted by researchers at the University College London’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, found that individuals who engaged in frequent high-intensity physical activity but slept less than six hours a night experienced faster cognitive decline compared to those who exercised infrequently and had limited sleep. These findings emphasize the need to consider both sleep and physical activity when discussing cognitive health.

For over 10 years, researchers followed nearly 9,000 adults aged 50 and above as part of the English Longitudinal Study of Aging. The study, supported by the UK government and the US National Institute on Aging, involved baseline assessments, follow-up interviews, and cognitive tests every two years. Individuals diagnosed with dementia or demonstrating cognitive decline were excluded from the analysis.

The study built upon previous research, indicating that individuals engaged in higher levels of physical activity while getting six to eight hours of sleep per night showcased better cognitive function as they aged. Moreover, those who were less physically active and had insufficient sleep independently exhibited poorer cognitive performance over time. The study also discovered that individuals sleeping less than six hours per night experienced a faster rate of cognitive decline. Surprisingly, highly active individuals in their 50s and 60s who slept less than six hours per night experienced cognitive decline comparable to those who did not exercise.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Mikaela Bloomberg, emphasized the importance of considering both sleep and physical activity for cognitive health. This observation suggests how these factors interact and influence cognitive trajectories after age 50. The authors highlighted that despite the advantages of regular physical activity, sleep deprivation can still override its positive effects on cognitive health.

Getting sufficient sleep is essential, and individuals should aim to develop healthy sleep habits. Seeking a sleep specialist’s help if suffering from insomnia or other sleep disorders is crucial. To optimize sleep, experts recommend maintaining a cool room temperature between 15 and 18 °C and avoiding activities like watching TV or working in the bedroom. Keeping the bedroom dark, including minimizing exposure to blue light from electronic devices, is crucial. Additionally, decreasing consumption of caffeine and alcohol, establishing a consistent sleep schedule, and avoiding staying in bed without sleep can greatly improve sleep quality.

The recent study underscores the need to prioritize both sleep and physical activity to maintain cognitive health. The findings indicate that even regular physical activity may not fully mitigate the long-term effects of sleep deprivation on cognitive function. As individuals grow older, the benefits of exercise on cognitive health appear to persist despite insufficient sleep. Incorporating healthy sleep habits and balancing physical activity can help individuals maximize their cognitive potential and overall well-being as they age.

