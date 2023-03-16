The ability to sleep can be compared to a car. As the car gets mileage and gets older it needs more and more maintenance and its drive becomes less smooth. The same thing happens with sleep, of which World Day is celebrated on March 17: its quality worsens as the years go by also because the levels of melatonin, the hormone of good rest, decreases with age. Now a new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine adds to the growing body of evidence linking sleep disturbances and possible cognitive impairment. The researchers drew on prospective data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, a national survey of how daily life changes as we get older. They excluded older adults with a pre-existing dementia diagnosis. The results on a sample of around 6,300 over 65s have highlighted how, over a 10-year period, the‘insomnia from sleep onset (difficulty falling asleep within 30 minutes) and theuse of drugshypnotic can be associated with a increased risk of developing dementia. For the co-author Roger Wongassistant professor in the department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse (USA), «these data underline the importance of considering the history of sleep problems when assessing the risk profile of dementia of the elderly ».

The sweeper system «A 2018 meta-analysis of 18 prospective studies that took into consideration about 247,000 individuals from the United States, Europe and Asia had already shown that, over an average follow-up of 9.5 years, subjects with sleep disorders had a higher risk of dementia from all causes than those who did not report disturbed rest. It has recently been reported that a sleep duration of 6 hours or less at the age of 50-60 is associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment," he explains Luigi Ferini Strambi, full professor of Neurology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and director of the Sleep Medicine Center at the San Raffaele-Turro Hospital in Milan and author of an in-depth study on this topic which appeared in the European Journal of Neurology.

The right position to increase deep sleep "No scaremongering. One of the most significant shortcomings of the studies conducted so far on the sleep-dementia relationship is that they do not take into account the characteristics of night rest. Very often searches are based on subjective information about how you sleep, but it is important to also include objective information such as the amount of deep sleep. For example, we know that little sleep is not a good thing because the glymphatic system works less: it is our "sweeper" system that cleans up substances (such as beta amyloid) involved in the systemic inflammation process related to insomnia. To help him work well it is necessary lots of deep sleep. A subject, therefore, can sleep only five hours but if he does a lot of deep sleep he is still protected from the risk of dementia. This is why analyzing subjective data is not enough. Body position may also be crucial for protection against neurodegeneration: the glymphatic system works less well if you rest in the supine position, the ideal is to stay on the side».

modifiable factors So, can insufficient sleep be considered a modifiable risk factor for dementia? «We have seen how the modification of the 12 risk factors identified, including the depression, physical inactivity, hypertension untreated in middle age, obesity, use of tobacco and the diabetes, could prevent or delay up to 40% of dementias» says Ferini Strambi. "Then there are others non-modifiable factors: old age, the sex, family history, the severe traumatic brain injury and predisposing genetic mutations. More studies are needed to clarify the complex relationship between sleep and neurodegeneration. But the data already available suggests that there should be increased attention to sleep problems as a red flag for possible early-stage dementia disorders.

Role of drugs It is possible to defend against the risk of dementia by treating insomnia, but without treating yourself. “It cannot be said that those who take the hypnotic drugs prescribed by the specialist have a greater risk of dementia,” adds the expert. «Many of those who take them chronically have not solved their insomnia problem so it is difficult to establish, on the large numbers, whether the possible increased risk is linked to taking a drug or to the persistence of insomnia despite the therapy . There are many elements to consider: the duration of treatmentl‘association with other products, the characteristics of the drug short or long half-life (the time required for the concentration of a drug substance to decrease to half of the initial one). Importantly, the guidelines indicate the specific cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia as the most important treatment. It usually takes place in single and group sessions and takes place once a week for two months. Combined care, cognitive-behavioral plus pharmacological treatment, should only be evaluated more thoroughly by the doctor. Insomnia is not a single disease, it is a disorder with many faces because there are different phenotypes of insomnia. Ignoring the heterogeneity of individuals with this disorder leads to inappropriate diagnoses and ineffective treatments. It is necessary to promote personalized interventions because there is no one-size-fits-all therapy”.