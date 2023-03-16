Of Anna Mop

Sleeping less than 6 hours a night at age 50-60 is associated with higher risk of cognitive impairment, but it’s quality sleep that makes the difference

The ability to sleep can be compared to a car. As the car clocks up miles and gets older it needs more and more maintenance and its drive becomes less smooth. The same thing happens with sleep, of which World Day is celebrated on March 17: its quality worsens as the years go by also because the levels of

melatonin

, the hormone of good rest, decrease as you age. Now a new study published in theAmerican Journal of Preventive Medicine it adds to the growing body of evidence linking sleep disorders and possible cognitive impairment. The researchers drew on prospective data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, a national survey of how daily life changes as we get older. They excluded older adults with a pre-existing dementia diagnosis. The results on a sample of around 6,300 over 65s have highlighted how, over a 10-year period, the‘insomnia

from sleep onset (

difficulty falling asleep

within 30 minutes) and theuse of drugs



hypnotic can be associated with a increased risk of developing dementia. For the co-author Roger Wongassistant professor in the department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse (USA), these data underscore the importance of considering a history of sleep problems when assessing the dementia risk profile of older adults.

The sweeper system Already a 2018 meta-analysis of 18 prospective studies that took into consideration about 247 thousand individuals from the United States, Europe and Asia showed that, over an average follow-up of 9.5 years, subjects with sleep disorders had a higher risk of dementia from all causes than those who did not report disturbed rest. Recently been reported that a sleep duration of 6 hours or less at age 50-60 associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment, she explains Luigi Ferini Strambifull professor of Neurology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and director of the Sleep Medicine Center at the San Raffaele-Turro Hospital in Milan and author of an in-depth study on this topic which appeared in the European Journal of Neurology. See also AI-generated Art is the end of creativity. But not in the sense that everyone is talking about

The right position to increase deep sleep No scaremongering. One of the most significant shortcomings of the studies conducted so far on the sleep-dementia relationship is that they do not take into account the characteristics of night rest. Very often searches are based on subjective information about how you sleep, while it is important to also include objective information such as the amount of sound sleep. For example, we know that getting little sleep is not a good thing because the glymphatic system works less: our “sweeper” system that cleans up substances (such as beta amyloid) involved in the process of systemic inflammation related to insomnia. To help him work well needed lots of deep sleep. A subject, therefore, can sleep only five hours but if he gets a lot of deep sleep he is still protected from the risk of dementia. This is why the analysis of subjective data is not enough. Body position may also be crucial for protection against neurodegeneration: the glymphatic system works less well if you rest in the supine positionthe ideal stand on the side.

modifiable factors So, can insufficient sleep be considered a modifiable risk factor for dementia? We saw how the modification dthe 12 risk factors identified, including the

depression

l’physical inactivityl’

hypertension

untreated in middle age, l’obesitl’use of tobacco and the

diabetes

could prevent or delay up to 40% of dementias, says Ferini Strambi. Then there are others non-modifiable factors: l’and advanced, the sex, family historythe severe traumatic brain injury e predisposing genetic mutations. More studies are needed to clarify the complex relationship between sleep and neurodegenerationbut the data already available suggests that there should be greater attention to sleep problems as a red flag for possible disorders of early stage dementia. See also dear zero bill for many pathologies

Role of drugs It is possible to defend against the risk of dementia by treating insomnia, but without treating yourself. It cannot be said that those who take the hypnotic drugs prescribed by the specialist have a greater risk of dementia, adds the expert. Many of those who take them chronically have not solved their insomnia problem, therefore it is difficult to establish, on large numbers, whether the possible increased risk is linked to taking a drug or to the persistence of insomnia despite the therapy. There are many elements to consider: the duration of treatmentl‘association with other products, the characteristics of the drug short or long half-life (the time necessary for the concentration of a drug substance to decrease to half of the initial one). important to underline that the guidelines indicate the specific cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia as the most important treatment. It usually takes place in single and group sessions and takes place once a week for two months. The combined treatment, the cognitive-behavioral one plus the pharmacological treatment, should be evaluated in more depth only by the doctor. Insomnia is not a single disease, it is a disorder with many faces because there are different phenotypes of insomnia. Ignoring the heterogeneity of individuals with this disorder leads to inappropriate diagnoses and ineffective treatments. It is necessary to promote personalized interventions because there is no one-size-fits-all therapy.

The sleep schedule The values ​​in the table indicate the ideal number of hours of sleep for each age group. These are theoretical values ​​that are often not compatible with the needs of everyday life, concludes Ferini Strambi. To figure out if you’re getting enough rest, the first step is to discover your own

chronotype

: normal, lark (get up and go to sleep early), owl (get up and go to sleep late). During a holiday or at any time if working life allows it, for about ten days do not set the alarm clock and always go to sleep at the same time. Apart from the first days in which the body recovers and therefore it is easy for it to rest more, in the following days we see how naturally we sleep. At this point the chronotype was identified. The second step is to ask yourself: How do I feel when I wake up in the morning?. Can I deal with all things well during the day?. Having framed his own chronotype, the owl, for example, knows that in order to answer he will have to evaluate not only the fact that he feels tired in the morning, but he will have to consider whether he will always fuel better during the day. Finally, once the natural need for sleep has been determined, you can try to set a new time to go to bed that allows you to get enough sleep to wake up well. See also the most affected group is the pediatric one