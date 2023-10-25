The Importance of Timing: When to Take Your Supplements for Maximum Benefits and Avoiding Side Effects

Many of us take supplements when we remember but this is wrong: there is a specific time to take vitamins and minerals.

Supplements should not be taken when we remember or when we feel like it. For get all the benefits and avoid side effects, you need to hire them at a specific time. Let’s see what the experts say.

Many people refuse to take supplements and vitamins in the belief that they have a perfectly complete and well-balanced diet of all nutrients. All things considered today eating in a complete and balanced way every day is practically impossible. You should cook everything, being careful that every meal contains all the macro and micronutrients: carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins and mineral salts.

Considering the hectic pace of life, meals skipped or eaten outside the home, having a complete diet is, at the very least, very difficult for most people. Here then is the supplements and vitamins can come to our aid to prevent us from developing deficiencies nutritional substances dangerous for health. However, we cannot think of taking supplements when we remember: there is a very specific time when we must take them.

Supplements: here’s what time you need to take them

Supplements and vitamins should not be understood as substitutes for a healthy and balanced diet. They are simply supplements that help us avoid deficiencies. But to get maximum benefits and avoid side effects, they must be taken at a certain time.

Many people are unable to always have a complete diet of all nutrients. Almost no one, to be honest, can do it given the frenetic pace of life. For this reason, deficiencies can occur which can cause damage to health. To prevent them, you can take supplements under medical prescription. But supplements should not be taken when we decide.

Each integrator has its own timetable. Some, in fact, perform their task best if they are taken in the morning while others, on the contrary, work better if taken in the evening. Supplements vitamins and mineral salts must be taken in the morning after breakfast in this way they will give us the right energy we need to face the whole day. Better not to take them on an empty stomach as it could cause stomach ache or nausea.

The only exception applies to magnesium and calcium supplements: these are best taken in the evening before going to sleep as they help the nerves to relax and facilitate sleep. The fiber supplements that some people take to counteract constipation, better to take them in the evening before going to sleep in order to evacuate the following morning. They should be taken with plenty of water and at least 2 hours must pass between taking this type of supplements and medications because they can limit its absorption.

Share this: Facebook

X

