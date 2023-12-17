Home » The Importance of Trauma Management and Prevention During the Festive Season
The Importance of Trauma Management and Prevention During the Festive Season

by admin
Specialized care urged to prevent traumatic incidents throughout the holidays

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

December 17, 2023

Trauma management is essential for patients after an accident, as a quick response not only physically stabilizes the patient, but also prevents long-term complications. Specialized care in the early stages improves the chances of survival and reduces morbidity, highlighting the importance of training of medical personnel and efficient coordination in emergency care.

Dr. Pablo Rodríguez, Director of the Trauma Center, shared insights into the importance of trauma prevention, particularly during the holiday season when incidents increase due to factors such as the misuse of alcoholic beverages and driving under the influence.

According to Dr. Rodríguez, trauma incidents can occur at any time of the year due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, driving under the influence, excessive speeds, and failure to follow traffic rules. However, during Christmas, two additional risk factors are added: the use of pyrotechnics and the possibility of stray bullets.

The Trauma Center has been instrumental in providing crucial care to individuals affected by traumatic incidents. Duhamed Thillet Lisboa, a longtime patient at the Trauma Center, emphasized the need for attentiveness to trauma prevention and the importance of family support during the holiday season. Lisboa, who has faced various challenges after a severe accident in 1991, highlighted the influence of genuine family support on mental health and recovery.

Dr. Rodríguez stressed that traumas are highly preventable and urged individuals to take precautions during the festive season. He emphasized the need for responsible behavior, adherence to safety measures, and family support to ensure a safe and joyful holiday period. The Trauma Center is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting trauma prevention to ensure the well-being of communities.

