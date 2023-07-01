Home » The Importance of Vaccination, Smoking Cessation, and Air Quality for Lung Health: Insights from Head of Pneumology at Chuac
Health

The Importance of Vaccination, Smoking Cessation, and Air Quality for Lung Health: Insights from Head of Pneumology at Chuac

by admin
The Importance of Vaccination, Smoking Cessation, and Air Quality for Lung Health: Insights from Head of Pneumology at Chuac

Title: Head of Pneumology Urges Vaccination, Smoke-free Living, and Air Care in Inspiring Speech

Date: July 1, 2023 – Updated at 05:00 am

In a captivating admission speech at the Galician Academy of Medicine, Dr. Carmen Montero Martinez, the head of Pneumology at Chuac (A Coruña), shared three critical recommendations with her audience: “Get vaccinated, don’t smoke, and take care of the air we breathe.” As an esteemed expert in bronchoscopy and one of the key figures behind the fast track for lung cancer and the Galician Tumor Registry, Dr. Montero conveyed valuable insights on the challenges faced by the specialty in the 21st century.

Expressing her gratitude and admiration towards her family, teachers, and colleagues at Hospital A Coruña where she has worked for 35 years, Dr. Montero also acknowledged the contribution of her predecessors, including the late Dr. Pajarrón. She particularly commended the younger generation for their dedication and courage displayed during the pandemic, despite their job instability.

Drawing from her firsthand experiences during the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Montero stressed the importance of preventive measures, emphasizing the significance of flu, pneumonia, whooping cough, syncytial virus, and COVID-19 vaccinations. She highlighted vaccination as the most effective method to control the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing the issue of pollution and climate change, Dr. Montero underlined their impact on respiratory health. She emphasized that the human body inhales approximately five liters of air per minute, making it crucial to be mindful of the environment we live in.

Dr. Montero also shed light on the challenges concerning lung cancer, asserting the need for early diagnosis and advanced treatment techniques. She expressed her disappointment over the lack of lung cancer screenings in the national health system. Additionally, she called for a collective effort to combat smoking, which she referred to as “the true epidemic of our century,” and urged for urgent updates to tobacco legislation.

See also  Wet or Dry? Tips for shaving - and when it goes wrong.

With her passionate speech, Dr. Carmen Montero Martinez has left a lasting impression on the audience, inspiring them to prioritize vaccinations, avoid smoking, and make conscious efforts to improve the quality of the air we breathe. By incorporating these practices into our lives, we can mitigate the impact of lung diseases and create a healthier future.

Filed under: Lung cancer, Cancer, A Coruña city, CHUAC, Coronavirus, Covid-19

You may also like

Pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen, successful...

Tips for making and using

Ventilator, how it can affect your health: everything...

The Interconnection Between Stress and Psychosomatic Disorders: Exploring...

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened...

looting and clashes in Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille

Cancer risk Sugar substitutes – what the insider...

Here is Cristiano Giuntoli. Will Juve finally return...

Some tweeting about Prigozhin, Musk, Putin, Trump… and...

How can one give inheritances to children, wives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy