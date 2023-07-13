The Importance of Valuing Employee Well-being: Perspectives from Novartis and Sanofi

Organizational Transformation: Prioritizing Employee Well-being

In today’s fast-paced world, organizational transformation is a constant necessity. This transformation extends to processes, culture, and even values within a company. The COVID-19 pandemic has particularly emphasized the importance of an individual’s well-being and has subsequently spurred the strengthening of related policies. As a result, an extensive range of programs and services have been developed to cater to the diverse needs of employees in different stages of life.

Susana Cortés, the Director of People at Novartis, stressed the significance of recognizing and appreciating the benefits provided by companies. In addition, she emphasized the need to gauge employee perceptions and understanding of these offerings. Cortés believes that it is crucial to have a clear understanding of what is being offered, who it is intended for, and its purpose. She also highlighted the fact that well-being is subjective and varies from person to person.

Heidi Van de Woestyne, the Director of People at Sanofi Iberia, echoed Cortés’ sentiments and acknowledged the overwhelming nature of the extensive well-being options available to professionals. Van de Woestyne stated that it is a challenge for the People function within an organization to effectively communicate and emphasize the value of these benefits. The concept of well-being also necessitates self-discovery, and companies must provide a psychologically safe environment where individuals can feel free to express their interests and preferences.

Overall, the pandemic has awakened a greater focus on employee well-being, prompting organizations to reevaluate their offerings and communication strategies. It is clear that valuing employee well-being is not only beneficial for individuals but also essential for the success and growth of an organization.

