The Importance of Vitamin D: How Much Do You Need and Where to Get It

The Importance of Vitamin D for a Healthy Body

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining our overall health. To shed light on this topic, we spoke with Dr. Emanuela Raimondo, an orthopedic specialist and head of the Osteoporosis clinic at Humanitas San Pio X.

Vitamin D serves numerous functions in our body. Apart from its crucial role in promoting calcium absorption in the bones and preventing rickets in children, as well as osteoporosis in the elderly, it also aids in regulating inflammation and supporting the immune system.

However, for vitamin D to function effectively, it needs to be activated in the liver or kidneys, where it is stored and released when needed.

There are two ways to obtain vitamin D: externally through certain foods or internally through sun exposure. The body synthesizes vitamin D into cholecalciferol when the skin is exposed to UVB rays. This provitamin D is then transported in the blood to the liver and kidneys for activation.

In regions with a climate like ours, the amount of sunlight required for vitamin D synthesis is relatively low. During the summer, a few minutes of direct sun exposure (without windows) on the arms and face can be sufficient to build up a reserve of vitamin D for the winter months. Since the body produces adequate amounts of vitamin D when needed, there is usually no need to increase its intake unless a deficiency is proven. Infants, the elderly, young people, and adults are susceptible to vitamin D deficiency.

Additionally, it is possible to obtain 10-20% of the daily vitamin D requirement through a diet that includes enriched foods or beverages, such as breakfast cereals, fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and herring, egg yolks, and liver. After consumption, vitamin D is absorbed from the intestine and transported to the liver for activation, along with other nutrients.

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) recently updated its guidelines on the treatment of vitamin D deficiency in adults. Prescription vitamin D supplements are primarily recommended for adults with severe deficiency or significant bone health issues like osteoporosis. It is important to note that the risk value for vitamin D deficiency is much lower than what is commonly found in the general population. Vitamin D levels below 30ng/ml indicate the need for supplementation, as prescribed by a doctor and tailored to the individual.

It is crucial to avoid excessive doses of vitamin D or unnecessary supplementation, as it can be toxic. Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, weakness, nervousness, muscle cramps, and an excessive accumulation of calcium in the tissues.

In conclusion, vitamin D is a vital nutrient that supports various bodily functions. Understanding the recommended levels and sources of vitamin D can help ensure a healthy body and prevent deficiencies. Consultation with a healthcare professional is advised for proper guidance on vitamin D intake and supplementation.

